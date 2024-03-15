Photos: A week in the Dominican Republic with the Red Sox

No country, other than the United States, has contributed more players to Major League Baseball than the Dominican Republic.

All 30 MLB teams have an academy on the island, which is home to 11 million. Amid the palm trees and unpaved roads are sprawling complexes filled with state-of-the-art resources for burgeoning prospects.

But before a young ballplayer makes it that far, they must hone their skills on dirt fields, working for hours with trainers who are hoping they’ll find a future Cy Young winner among the hundreds of kids who hope to catch their big break.