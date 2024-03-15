Photos: A week in the Dominican Republic with the Red Sox

No country, other than the United States, has contributed more players to Major League Baseball than the Dominican Republic.
All 30 MLB teams have an academy on the island, which is home to 11 million. Amid the palm trees and unpaved roads are sprawling complexes filled with state-of-the-art resources for burgeoning prospects.
But before a young ballplayer makes it that far, they must hone their skills on dirt fields, working for hours with trainers who are hoping they’ll find a future Cy Young winner among the hundreds of kids who hope to catch their big break.
Baseball matters more than anything in the Dominican.
“We’re ambassadors of the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora last week said while preparing to play at the famed Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in the Dominican Republic. “It means a lot. Coming here to this stage, to this country — the passion and the knowledge they have for this beautiful game is second to none. The Dominican Republic and baseball, it’s magical.”