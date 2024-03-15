fb-pixelPhotos: A week in the Dominican Republic with the Red Sox - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Photos: A week in the Dominican Republic with the Red Sox

By Danielle Parhizkaran Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Resources can be sparse for young ballplayers in the Dominican Republic. Here, one player gets a hit at the same field where Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello once played.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

No country, other than the United States, has contributed more players to Major League Baseball than the Dominican Republic.

All 30 MLB teams have an academy on the island, which is home to 11 million. Amid the palm trees and unpaved roads are sprawling complexes filled with state-of-the-art resources for burgeoning prospects.

But before a young ballplayer makes it that far, they must hone their skills on dirt fields, working for hours with trainers who are hoping they’ll find a future Cy Young winner among the hundreds of kids who hope to catch their big break.

Baseball matters more than anything in the Dominican.

“We’re ambassadors of the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora last week said while preparing to play at the famed Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in the Dominican Republic. “It means a lot. Coming here to this stage, to this country — the passion and the knowledge they have for this beautiful game is second to none. The Dominican Republic and baseball, it’s magical.”

Earlier this month, the Globe traveled to the Dominican to tell the stories of players like Brayan Bello. Here are some of our favorite images from the trip.

Baseballs are lined up for practice at Hipódromo, a facility where Red Sox players Brayan Bello and Rafael Devers once played.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


A young baseball player takes a rest among the trees at Hipódromo in Santo Domingo.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Players often leave their homes to move to training programs in Santo Domingo. They work out for hours each day. Here, a young player takes a break and grabs a snack at the café across the street from the field.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


At the Academia La Javilla in Santo Domingo, a player takes the field.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Brayan Bello, who grew up in the Dominican Republic, greets local children during an event at Estadio Quisqueya.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Baseball permeates all aspects of the culture in the Dominican Republic.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


The Red Sox' facility in the Dominican Republic is located in El Toro de Guerra.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Of course baseball is on television in the training room at the Red Sox' facility.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Rafael Devers, who grew up in the Dominican Republic, tosses a ball to fans during batting practice before the first of two Red Sox games at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Pedro Martinez returned home for the festivities. Here, he hugs Rafael Devers in the dugout before the Red Sox' first game.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Major League Baseball introduced its first Dominican Republic Series this year. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Fans call out Rafael Devers's nickname — "Carita" — and he can't help but smile.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Fans watch the fireworks show after the first of two exhibition games in the Dominican Republic Series.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff


Tampa Bay Rays players Jonathan Aranda (left) and Junior Caminero stuck around to watch the fireworks.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff