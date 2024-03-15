Manhattan prosecutors propose a 30-day delay of Trump trial

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which accused Trump of covering up a sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, said the delay would give Trump’s lawyers time to review a new batch of records. The office sought the records more than a year ago but only recently received them from federal prosecutors, who years ago investigated the hush-money payments at the center of the case.

NEW YORK — Less than two weeks before Donald Trump is set to go on trial on criminal charges in Manhattan, the prosecutors who brought the case proposed a delay of up to 30 days, a startling development in the first prosecution of a former American president.

In response to the new records — tens of thousands of pages of them — Trump’s lawyers requested that the trial be delayed 90 days. Although the former president frequently requests such delays, prosecutors consenting to any postponement makes one far more likely.

Trump, who clinched the Republican presidential nomination for the third time this week, faces four criminal trials and several lawsuits. The Manhattan case had been the only one of the four criminal cases not mired in delays.

Now it too appears likely to be postponed, though it remains on track to reach trial before Election Day.

In a court filing, the district attorney, Alvin Bragg, said his prosecutors were prepared to begin the trial March 25 as planned, but that they did not oppose a 30-day delay “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials.”

The judge overseeing the Manhattan case, Juan M. Merchan, would have to approve any delay, and it remains unclear how and when he will rule. Merchan has made a point of pushing the case forward at every turn.

Any delay in the Manhattan case would most likely delight the former president, whose central strategy for fighting his legal entanglements is to stall.

If he were elected to a second term in November, the criminal cases against him would grind to a halt until he was out of office. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot face trial on criminal charges, and the district attorney’s office is expected to adhere to that.

A lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the potential delay of the Manhattan case.

The case stems from a hush-money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, made during the 2016 campaign. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, paid Daniels $130,000 to silence her story of a sexual encounter with Trump.

When Trump reimbursed Cohen, prosecutors say, his family business falsely described the repayments in internal records as “legal expenses,” continuing a cover-up that withheld potentially damaging information from voters just before they went to the polls.

In 2018, federal prosecutors in Manhattan learned of the deal and threatened to indict Cohen, who ultimately pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

For Bragg, the case is a career-making moment, and the request for a delay reflects his typically cautious approach. If his prosecutors had failed to turn over certain records to Trump’s lawyers, the judge could have thrown out the case altogether.

A separate criminal case against Trump in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, was initially supposed to go to trial this month, but that is delayed while Trump appeals to the Supreme Court.

In another case, this one involving the mishandling of classified documents in Florida, a federal judge on Thursday rejected one bid by Trump to dismiss the charges and appeared skeptical during hours of arguments of a separate effort to scuttle the prosecution ahead of trial.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a two-page order saying that though the Trump team had raised “various arguments warranting serious consideration,” a dismissal of charges was not merited. The case involves boxes of records, some highly classified, that Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left the White House.

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by the former president, had made it clear during more than three-and-a-half hours of arguments that she was reluctant to the case. She said at one point that a dismissal of the indictment would be “difficult to see” and that it would be “quite an extraordinary” step to strike down an Espionage Act statute that underpins the bulk of the felony counts against Trump but that his lawyers contend is unconstitutionally vague.

The ruling left unanswered questions over when the case might proceed to trial and only covered one of the two motions argued in court on Thursday. A separate motion about whether Trump was permitted under the Presidential Records Act to retain the documents after he left the White House remains pending, but the judge also seemed disinclined to throw out the case on those grounds.

“It’s difficult to see how this gets you to the dismissal of an indictment,” she told a Trump lawyer.

Trump attended Thursday’s arguments, listening intently with his hands sometimes clasped in front of him on the defense table.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.



