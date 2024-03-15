Former US Senator Scott Brown says he was asked, declined to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate

Brown, a Republican who was elected to represent Massachusetts in the Senate in 2010, told the Globe on Friday that Kennedy offered him the role, but he declined.

Amid speculation about who presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will choose for his running mate, one prominent name says he’s out: former Senator Scott Brown.

“Not much to say,” Brown said in a text message. “He asked me. I respectfully declined and wished him well.”

Beyond that, Brown added, “any conversations I had are private.” He did not say when their chat had taken place.

Advertisement

Brown, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in New Hampshire in 2014 and later served as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, would have been a relatively conventional vice presidential pick for Kennedy’s unconventional presidential campaign. Kennedy, who initially launched his campaign as a Democrat, is now running as a third-party candidate, powered by a mixture of name recognition and conspiratorial ideas. A black sheep of one of the country’s best known political dynasties, Kennedy has a long record of promoting debunked theories about vaccines.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign declined to comment on Brown, but noted that Kennedy is expected to announce his running mate on March 26 in Oakland, California.

Brown’s decision to pass was first reported by conservative website the New Hampshire Journal earlier this week.

In addition to Rodgers and Ventura, Kennedy has reportedly spoken about the vice presidency with former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Brown has stayed active in politics and has frequently hosted backyard barbecues in Rye, New Hampshire for candidates seeking office, including onetime presidential contenders Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. In September, Brown hosted Kennedy — the first Democrat to be featured at the event. Brown told reporters at the time, “I’ve never had a crowd like this, ever.” Brown also performs regularly with his band, Scott Brown and the Diplomats, including at political events and fundraisers.

Advertisement





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.