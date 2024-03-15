‘He needs all of the money he can get.’ Will Trump’s banishment of Haley supporters from ‘MAGA camp’ hold?

But almost two months later, Haley is out, Trump is the presumptive nominee, and his bills are piling up. That’s not just from the cost of operating a massive campaign in what’s set to be an expensive presidential race ; Trump’s fund-raising apparatus has also spent tens of millions of dollars in recent months on legal fees alone.

“We don’t want them, and will not accept them,” he vowed in January.

WASHINGTON — Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley stayed in the Republican presidential primary far longer than former president Trump would have preferred. But in addition to attacking Haley, Trump turned his wrath on her supporters, promising to “permanently [bar]” donors to her efforts from “MAGA camp.”

Advertisement

Given these headwinds, Republicans are warning it might not be prudent to shun a segment of involved and wealthy donors. And whether those donors choose to put aside their primary differences and help fill Trump’s coffers could help determine the course of an election in which small shifts can make big differences.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“Look, we’re behind. And he’s got these legal bills, so he needs to bring in a truckload of money, and the way you do that is by growing the donor base,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor who supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and then endorsed Trump after DeSantis dropped out.

Eberhart said he expects other donors to also coalesce around Trump, given their desire to beat President Biden and to align themselves with a potentially winning candidate. He also noted Trump’s recent takeover of the Republican National Committee and Senator Mitch McConnell’s decision to step down from Senate leadership.

“Those are both very big signals that it’s Trump’s Republican Party,” Eberhart added, which could make it less palatable to be locked out of “MAGA camp.”

Advertisement

At least one super PAC supporting Trump’s efforts to get back to the White House suggested it was open to looking past donors’ primary preferences.

“MAGA Inc. is aggressively pursuing support from every corner of America to ensure we have the necessary resources to defeat Joe Biden,” said Alex Pfeiffer, spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc. “His disastrous agenda has caused high inflation and record levels of illegal immigration that’s destroying our nation.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on whether the former president’s position from earlier in the primary had been reconsidered. But there’s a widespread belief that he’s not in a position to be picky about where his funds come from.

“He needs all of the money he can get,” said Sarah Matthews, who served as a spokesperson in the Trump administration but stopped supporting him because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Matthews supported Haley in this presidential primary. “I can’t imagine his campaign team was thrilled with him saying something like that. It just doesn’t seem like a smart move at this point.”

Meanwhile, Haley’s wealthy backers have been left to consider if they even want to be a part of the MAGAverse and, if not, what else they can spend their money on in a high-stakes election year. And Trump’s comments weren’t exactly a reason to open their wallets on his behalf.

“It was extraordinarily off-putting to donors. No one likes being bullied, and they felt like they were being bullied,” said a Republican strategist familiar with the network of Haley-supporting donors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of fund-raising. “There was, certainly, in all the people I dealt with, very little appetite to go to the mat for Trump, and their view was, OK, you won, fine. Now you own it, you go win.”

Advertisement

Many of the donors who made major donations to SFA Fund, an outside group that backed Haley, have a history of supporting other conservative causes.

The Globe reached out to several donors who contributed a million or more dollars as of the end of January to SFA Fund in support of Haley. All were either unreachable or declined to be interviewed. But some Republicans speculated many Haley donors will turn to down ballot races in the coming months, given that control of both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs.

“Donors, especially over the last couple of years, have gotten much more broad with their understanding of races and getting involved in races that are not near them,” said Guy Harrison, a Republican strategist and partner at OnMessage Inc. “I found that donors are kind of treating campaigns like trying to find the next hit indie band, and they usually will gravitate toward the place where they think their money can make a difference and where they’re very excited about the candidate.”

Harrison added, “I think it will be a quick transition over to a House and Senate focus for some of them, and they’ll decide what they’re going to do with the presidential later.”

Advertisement

One of the primary sources of institutional support for Haley was the Koch-aligned Americans for Prosperity Action, which had been positioning itself to “turn the page” from Trump since early 2023. AFP Action has said it will pivot to down ballot races.

“We will focus our resources where we can make the difference. And that’s the U.S. Senate and House,” Emily Seidel, a senior adviser to AFP Action, said in a late-February strategy memo.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been eager to capitalize on Trump’s instinct toward exclusionary politics, making a point of inviting in Haley backers to support Biden.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters,” Biden said in a statement after Haley withdrew. “I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.