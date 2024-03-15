Healey’s pot pardon should be just the start of reform

As Governor Maura Healey put it in announcing a blanket pardon Wednesday for those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession — sometimes known as simple possession — “justice requires it.”

But the casualties of that long-settled “war” — those stuck with convictions on their records for a crime that’s no longer a crime — continue to pay the price for what were often youthful infractions.

The “war on drugs” — a product of the ’70s that was at the time as much a war on young people and the counterculture as it was on pot — is long over. The “evil weed” of that era is now available behind fancy glass counters in shops often in upscale business districts — maybe right down the street from the local pub.

Old convictions can and do come back to haunt and remain “a barrier to jobs, getting housing, even getting an education,” Healey said.

“For some, it’s also simply more than that,” she added, “it’s a difficult memory, a burden, something they live with every day. All for doing something that isn’t even cause for arrest today. That doesn’t sit right with me, it’s not fair, it’s unfinished business. Knowing we have the power to lift that burden, we should do something about it.”

Healey’s pardon, which she said could impact hundreds of thousands of people in the state, still needs to be approved by the Governor’s Council. But once it is, she said at a news conference, those impacted “will not need to do anything.”

The process, which will have the state update its criminal records to reflect the pardons — a process different and less complex than actual expungement of a criminal record — follows the path taken at the federal level by President Biden in October 2022.

The state plans to issue certificates of pardon that will become available — again assuming approval by the Governor’s Council — to those who want more tangible proof of their pardon by filling out an online form.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell, who also appeared at the governor’s news conference, cited studies that have shown that while white people, Black people, and Hispanic people used marijuana at roughly the same rate in the pre-legalization era, a “disproportionate number of Black and brown people” faced arrest and convictions for marijuana-related offenses — convictions that brought “serious lifelong consequences” for many.

One of those was Devin Alexander, today a cofounder of a cannabis delivery firm based in Newton, who as a 17-year-old in 2011 had his dreams of an Air Force career shattered when he and some friends were pulled over by police, who found 3 grams of pot in the car.

“My plans were quickly derailed by that arrest,” he said at the Healey event. “I’m glad to see we’re righting this wrong. This is way past due.”

Alexander probably has lots of company. What we do know from a research report issued by the Cannabis Control Commission is that some 68,800 civil or criminal violations for marijuana possession were issued in the state between 2000 and 2013. So, yes, that’s a lot of fairly recent record keeping to clean up. But if Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois could clean up nearly 800,000 records for low-level convictions under that state’s Illinois Regulation and Tax Act, then surely Massachusetts can get the job done.

The people who will receive a pardon did break what was then the law. The pardon is not, as Healey was quick to point out, expungement — the complete removal of a criminal record from the state’s Criminal Offender Record database. The sweeping 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Act attempted to make that process easier, but it still took two subsequent decisions from the Supreme Judicial Court to turn good intentions into a real change.

Marijuana convictions are in a special category, because of the change of the law. But minor criminal convictions in general shouldn’t last forever on people’s records.

But Massachusetts does not have a so-called clean slate law that would provide for the automatic sealing of criminal records after a specified length of time, depending on the severity of the offense. At least 19 states and the District of Columbia have such a law.

And as David Siegel, a professor at New England Law Boston, wrote in the Boston Bar Journal, “Sealing records of ‘non-convictions’ is even more cumbersome” than that for convictions. (An example of a non-conviction on someone’s record might be charges that were dropped before trial.)

“The 20 jurisdictions that now automatically seal or expunge most non-convictions save valuable court time, resources, and costs,” he wrote. “Immediate sealing of non-convictions does not require changing computer systems or spending money.”

His broader point is also true, that clean slate laws, including the sealing of non-convictions, would allow some 1.7 million Massachusetts residents (based on a 2017 report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston) to fully participate in the workforce and make many for the first time eligible for professional licensure.

So, yes, there is much to applaud in Healey’s blanket marijuana pardon, just as there is in the sea-change Healey has already made in the clemency process now used by her office — a process that now means her Advisory Board of Pardons has to meet strict deadlines for acting on commutations (of existing prison sentences for those who remain behind bars) and pardons (clearing a person’s record of a past offense).

Massachusetts is certainly on the right track in righting past wrongs of the criminal justice system and in some cases giving people a second chance. The governor has done what she can do in that regard. The rest requires a similar effort by legislators.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.