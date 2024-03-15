Greater Boston housing policy is a work in progress

Marc Draisen of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council writes of the need to relax restrictive zoning to generate “the housing we need for our growing population and economy.” Beacon Hill resident Karen Cord Taylor, celebrating the benefits of density, writes, “More people can be a good thing.” Really? History shows otherwise. More people generate more litter, more pollution of water and air, more noise and light pollution.

As someone who believes in public transportation and in housing as a human right, I feel compelled to take issue with some of the sentiments expressed in the letters concerning opposition to the MBTA Communities Act ( “The MBTA Communities Act foes are stirring,” March 9).

Maybe we should be checking our “growing population” rather than trying to accommodate it by permitting more dense housing. And who benefits from an economy whose growth remains unchecked? Certainly not the average person.

Do I have all the answers? Certainly not. That’s why a healthy democracy requires that citizens get their heads together to create more sustainable solutions to transportation and housing problems.

Dana Franchitto

South Wellfleet





Housing alone will not solve our equity problems

Beacon Hill is to be congratulated on being ahead of many suburban communities in having affordable housing available and promoting economic integration (Letters, March 9). However, I would be interested to know how integration is actually being accomplished in Beacon Hill. Housing alone will not achieve this. Are residents of affordable housing able to shop locally? What about schooling and enrichment for their children?

For a visitor to Beacon Hill, even one who formerly lived there for more than 20 years, the evidence of integration seems hidden.

John Martindale

Woburn





High rents have young people putting Boston in the rearview mirror

Last year, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce said that Massachusetts needed to cut taxes on businesses and the rich because otherwise people would flee the state. They won a generous tax package, but cutting the tax on the estates of multimillionaires and the tax on day traders and speculators won’t change the minds of young people about where to live.

Indeed, the chamber’s own new study (“ ‘Alarming’: 1 in 4 young people eye leaving Boston,” Business, March 13) shows that one of the main reasons young people consider moving away is that rent is far too high. It’s the fourth-highest in the country.

Zoning reforms that the chamber supports can make a small dent, but we also need to invest more money in affordable housing and to strengthen tenant protections. Boston has proposals to do both, with home rule petitions to create a real estate transfer fee to fund affordable housing and stabilize rents. Other municipalities do so as well, and the governor’s housing bond bill has language around the former. I’d welcome the chamber’s support for such clear solutions to an urgent problem facing the region.

Jonathan Cohn

Policy director

Progressive Massachusetts

Boston