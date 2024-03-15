Robots could help us with our chores. They could bury us too.

Oh, how I hope computer scientist Daniela Rus’s vision does not come to pass about how robots will take over many of our mundane chores (“What it will take for robots to start doing our chores,” Ideas, March 10).

First, I would think her mother, when she was hospitalized, would have preferred wheelchair rides powered by a friendly person to rides operated by an impersonal robot. I love my electric dishwasher, but my body is grateful for the exercise I get every morning bending over to the low bottom shelf and lifting dishes to the counter. Similarly, I’m happy to wait for a person who has the strength needed for moving and lifting things who also can figure out my (perhaps not always overly clear) instructions.