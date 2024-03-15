Robots could help us with our chores. They could bury us too.

Oh, how I hope computer scientist Daniela Rus’s vision does not come to pass about how robots will take over many of our mundane chores (“What it will take for robots to start doing our chores,” Ideas, March 10).
First, I would think her mother, when she was hospitalized, would have preferred wheelchair rides powered by a friendly person to rides operated by an impersonal robot. I love my electric dishwasher, but my body is grateful for the exercise I get every morning bending over to the low bottom shelf and lifting dishes to the counter. Similarly, I’m happy to wait for a person who has the strength needed for moving and lifting things who also can figure out my (perhaps not always overly clear) instructions.
On the other hand, some of what Rus muses over sounds promising. I wait eagerly for self-driving cars since I get sleepy behind the wheel and would appreciate not having to keep up with human-operated cars that go faster than the speed limit. And robots of just about any size, shape, and capability that can help people with disabilities will always be welcome.
Still, don’t our health professionals tell us to stay active — that if we don’t want to “lose it” we need to “use it”? We surely do not want robots in our lives that would tempt us to forgo the daily moving about we need if we’re going to slow down the natural aging process.
Elizabeth Bjokman
Lexington