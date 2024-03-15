Why people see truth in Trump’s lies

Her father, an evangelical Christian, was ardently Republican. Reames was drawn to feminism and liberal politics as a teenager. She and her father constantly argued — at first in a good-spirited way, but eventually with hostility, because each of them was absolutely certain they were right. “By the time he passed away, several years had passed since we had been able to have even a civil conversation,” Reames writes in a new book.

When Robin Reames was growing up in Louisiana in the 1980s, an ideological rupture developed in her family that she now sees as a microcosm of today’s nationwide political divide.

How did things go so wrong? Why was each of them unable to see anything the way the other person did?

Now a professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago, Reames thinks she knows the answer, and it’s the basis of her new book, “The Ancient Art of Thinking for Yourself: The Power of Rhetoric in Polarized Times.”

Robin Reames is the author of " The Ancient Art of Thinking for Yourself." Alexander Gouletas

Reames is a scholar of rhetoric, a field of study that dates back to ancient Greece. It is essentially the study of persuasion. If you think about how the grammar of a text can be analyzed — here are the nouns, here are the verbs, and so on — something similar is possible with a rhetorical analysis: Here this speaker is deploying facts, here she is marshaling logic, here she is appealing to emotion.

Reames’s book is not a guide to winning debates against one’s ideological opponents. It is much more than that. What makes her book particularly intriguing is that it shows how all of us — liberal feminists and evangelical Republicans alike — come to believe certain things. Her insights help explain why conspiracy theories are nearly impossible to dislodge with facts. And by learning to see rhetoric in action, Reames says, we can truly think for ourselves instead of just being “a relay station for other people’s opinions.”

My interview with Reames has been edited and condensed.

Who is the intended audience for this book? I’m sure there are a lot of people who want to have better conversations with their family members or other ideological opponents. But do you really think many people want to challenge their own thinking or that of their political tribe?

I would like for there to be more people who are interested in testing and challenging their own opinions. Maybe I want to inspire people to do that.

Speaking only for myself, I can say that my late teens and early 20s was the turning point when I decided I didn’t want to just accept uncritically and dogmatically the things that I’d been taught to believe but to question them. It was an experience of liberation.

It makes us feel vulnerable to think about even momentarily loosening our grip on the things that we want to believe are true, that we do believe are true, that we think ought to be true. But it’s enormously freeing to decide to carve a space open where free, open-ended inquiry can take place. And I think after several years of teaching, I can say that’s true for other people as well.

The liberation you just described came when you shed the conservative beliefs of your evangelical upbringing. But have you gone back at all in the other direction and reconsidered liberal presumptions because of your study of rhetoric?

This is maybe a roundabout way of answering your question, but I think another one of the inspirations for writing this book was a real concern with what seemed to be a shift in a strongly dogmatic ideological direction on the left.

Growing up as I did in the Deep South in a deeply conservative and religious enclave, one of the things that stood out in the brief and momentary interactions I had with people who were raised in more liberal homes was that it didn’t seem they were taught to think as dogmatically as I was. It seemed almost like their parents valued their children’s free and open inquiry so much that if their children were to adopt a religious or conservative point of view, that would kind of be OK with them. And that was curious to me because my family and my community talked an awful lot about everything they thought was wrong with liberals. But then it became clear to me as a teenager that liberals didn’t really think very much or talk very much about conservatives at all. I just thought that was an interesting difference. And throughout my adult years and in the last, say, 20 years of American politics and political culture, I’ve begun to see the left resemble the right more and more in terms of its dogmatism.

So then what positions have you become less liberal on?

I would shift the question a little bit, because one of the real aims of thinking rhetorically is not to think in those terms, not to think as a conservative or as a liberal, but to ask a number of questions: What makes this idea seem true to me? What are the underlying presuppositions of this set of beliefs? What are they taking as unassailable and for granted? How are my emotions being evoked by this conversation? What in the language is evoking those emotions? What does evoking those emotions make me feel more prone and primed to do? Those are the kinds of questions that rhetorical thinkers ask.

"Rhetorical thinkers understand how persuasion works, but they are not easily persuaded," Reames writes. "Rhetorical thinkers do not agree with a position; they evaluate the way the position attempts to gain agreement." Basic Books

I think someone going through that exercise could wind up congratulating themselves rather than finding new ways to see politics. I can easily imagine someone saying “What presuppositions lead me to this progressive stance? Oh, it’s clearly my wonderful belief in the value of equality.”

That certainly could be one outcome. In my experience as somebody who pays attention to rhetoric and somebody who tries to teach other people to do the same, that generally isn’t the outcome. Generally, the outcome is that we hold our beliefs with slightly lighter hands. It makes it possible to understand how a viewpoint that would seem to be abhorrent might be seen as legitimate in the eyes of other people.

That brings us to Donald Trump. His supporters see him as the ultimate teller of courageous truths, while most other people see him as a brazen liar. You write in your book that if you analyze Trump rhetorically, both of those views of him can be correct. How is that so?

Both of those views can be correct because each of those two views is operating with a different basic assumption about what truth is. And that doesn’t mean “Oh, it’s all relative, man.”

It means that the people who believe that Trump is a liar, who say “things that he says are factually incorrect, they’re lies, they’re deception,” are dealing with a notion of truth that’s rooted in the Greek tradition. It traces to Plato, who thought about language corresponding to some physical reality in the world. Plato took a prior notion of truth and a prior notion of language and transformed them so that at the end of the day, people — and especially politicians — could be held to account for the things that they said.

The earlier notion of truth, before Plato, was in the oral tradition. In that tradition, truth was seen to function by bringing things to light, by showing things for what they were. So the concept of true and false wasn’t a natural dichotomy prior to Plato. The natural dichotomy was [between] true and hidden. When the Greeks were in the middle of this transition from one form of truth to another, a writer named Alcidamas pointed out that something is lost when people stop speaking spontaneously and start reading prepared speeches. That prepared speech, that language on the page, refers to something in the world, but it’s no longer the spontaneous act of this person in front of us just putting themselves on display, showing us who they are, laying it all bare, revealing the world to us.

These older notions of truth have never fully gone away. We may think of truth and language in different ways now, because Plato and the Western tradition that followed him taught us to, but that doesn’t erase this older sense that truth somehow is at work when people speak spontaneously, off the cuff. As Trump supporters like to say, Trump’s rhetorical strength was his off-the-cuff-ness, his spontaneity, his extemporaneity. And so when people are responding to that and calling it truth, they’re not altogether wrong.

Are you saying that the truth in his extemporaneity is what he’s revealing about himself and the way he thinks, the way he sees the world — not the factual valence of the things he’s saying?

Yeah, precisely. His truth is being experienced as a kind of revealing, in that ancient sense, because he’s not obscuring it behind a script. He’s just putting those words out there.

So in a pure rhetorical analysis, could you say he’s being honest about the fact that he’s a liar?

A more careful way of putting it would be that he’s being truthful under a different historical definition of truth, because I don’t think he’s being honest about the fact that he’s a liar.

But he’s accurately revealing that he’s a bullshitter?

That might be a safer way of putting it. But I’d be more comfortable saying that what we’re dealing with is two different notions of truth, both of which have deep historical roots for us in the West.

You talk about these two species of truth. How many are there?

Well, I’ve only studied two so far. I’m working on what could be considered a third right now, so maybe get back to me in two years and I’ll have that one more worked out.

If someone doesn’t feel like they have it in them to study rhetoric, what else might they do to slow down their opinion-making and think more critically?

I could sum it up in three words: read, read, read. That’s not “scroll,” and that’s not “listen.” It’s “read.” There is something fundamentally different about the act of reading longer-form pieces, longer-form arguments, longer-form coverage. Choose them consciously. One of the things I mentioned in the book is that people who were involved in a study where they paused their normal news consumption and switched to another source all of a sudden took on a different perspective on the world. And not only on the things they thought were true. They saw that there was a layer of refraction in what they had been consuming previously. It’s a simple enough daily discipline.

Brian Bergstein is the editor of the Globe Ideas section. He can be reached at brian.bergstein@globe.com.