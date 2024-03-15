How to fix Social Security

The current approach of waiting until the last minute has serious consequences. It means that the eventual changes to revenues or benefits adopted will be more abrupt, with fewer generations participating in the fix, and it undermines Americans’ faith in the program. Younger people in particular often ask, “Will Social Security be there for me?”

The national conversation during this election year needs to include a candid assessment of how to shore up our most popular and effective government program, Social Security. The program currently faces a long-term financial shortfall and an action-forcing deadline — the depletion of its trust fund in the early 2030s, which would require an across-the-board cut in benefit checks . Policy makers have known about this problem for decades but have failed to act. Therefore, when the horse-trading finally begins on a package to fix Social Security, one item on the table should be an automatic adjustment feature — policy changes that kick in if needed to prevent this scenario from ever happening again.

Such a last-minute scramble to sustain this critical social insurance program is not new. In fact, the last major amendments to the Social Security Act more than 40 years ago followed the same playbook. While policy makers did come together on a bipartisan compromise, that rescue package was enacted at the eleventh hour, when the program was within months of being unable to pay full benefits.

When policy makers come together to solve the current shortfall, they should also avoid any future crises by planning ahead. Social Security should be a stable and sustainable program that instills confidence in its current and future beneficiaries. The key is to adopt a mechanism that automatically adjusts revenues or benefits if shortfalls emerge due to demographic and economic changes.

Currently, for example, benefit levels are largely dynamic, as they rise to reflect inflation and wage increases. But revenue levels are much less dynamic, which can result in shortfalls. While the wage base on which contributions are made is adjusted each year, the contribution rate itself is fixed at 6.2 percent. Many countries have automatic balancing mechanisms explicitly designed to ensure that their retirement plans are fully financed.

Take Canada as an example. Unlike the US strategy — delay, delay, delay, and then race around feverishly to fix a problem — the Canadians have a much more civilized approach. It is a backstop arrangement that is activated only in the absence of a political agreement. When shortfalls first emerge, Canada’s “Automatic Balancing Mechanism” adjusts revenues or benefits, insulating its program’s financing from legislative inaction.

Mechanically it works as follows. Every three years, Canada’s Chief Actuary estimates the minimum contribution rate required to finance benefits over 75 years. If this required rate exceeds the current rate — and if policy makers cannot agree on a fix — the backstop kicks in. Contribution rates are then automatically increased by 50 percent of the difference between the legislated and the required rate; and current benefit payouts are frozen until the next actuarial report. This automatic approach works because it gives lawmakers a chance to act to improve the long-term sustainability of the system but provides a fallback mechanism if they do not do so on a timely basis.

The United States doesn’t have to adopt the specifics of the Canadian backstop mechanism, but including some automatic adjustment in the face of inaction would improve confidence in the long-term stability of our Social Security program.

It’s worth underscoring that Social Security is more than a financial equation to be solved. It covers all Americans and is the foundation of our retirement and disability income systems. Most important, it is a commitment from generation to generation. A backstop mechanism will ensure that this commitment continues with certainty and stability.

Alicia H. Munnell is director and William J. Arnone is CEO of the Center for Retirement Research National Academy of Social Insurance at Boston College. They are founding board members of the nonpartisan National Academy of Social Insurance.