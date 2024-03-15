Justice for a Guatemalan immigrant

I wrote about the 19-year-old Indigenous immigrant from Guatemala nearly two months ago. Aguilar Mendez was charged in connection with the death of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Michael Kunovich in St. Augustine, Fla.

First, in one of the most egregious cases of injustice against immigrants that I’ve ever known, it looks like justice has prevailed for Virgilio Aguilar Mendez.

Today I bring you updates in two legal cases I’ve recently written about. They’re vastly different, but each represents a legal win in its own right.

Kunovich had stopped Aguilar Mendez for questioning in May 2023. But the incident, captured on police-worn body camera footage, quickly escalated. The teen was arrested and Kunovich suffered a heart attack shortly after. Even though his death was ruled natural, caused by an irregular heartbeat, Aguilar Mendez was charged with his murder.

The video is so heartbreaking and infuriating to watch that it left me in tears. It raises clear and urgent questions about excessive police force, civil rights, and racial profiling. For instance, there’s an obvious language barrier as Aguilar Mendez’s native language is the Mayan dialect Mam.

Eventually the charges against Aguilar Mendez were reduced to aggravated manslaughter, but he remained in jail. In February, his case got national media attention after reality television celebrity Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story urging “Justice for Virgilio” and high-powered criminal defense attorney Jose A. Baez — he represented Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez — joined Aguilar Mendez’s legal team.

On March 1, the prosecutor in the case announced the dismissal of the charges against Aguilar Mendez. Though he remains in jail, now in custody of federal immigration authorities, he is expected to be released soon, because he was granted an immigration bond, according to media reports. That’s good news, indeed.

A dog owner wins legal victory in pet custody case

The second column update is on a local civil case I wrote about last fall that may have an impact on the way pets are viewed in the Massachusetts legal system.

Who gets to keep the dog if a couple separates? For Brett Lyman, a Watertown resident, this question turned into a legal nightmare. At the center of the dispute is Teddy Bear, a black Pomeranian that Lyman and Sasha Lanser, his former girlfriend, acquired together in 2018. When they got the puppy, they agreed verbally to share him if they ever broke up.

Fast forward three years: The couple separated and initially they shared possession of Teddy. Eventually, though, Lanser refused to let him see the dog. That’s when Lyman filed a civil complaint to make her comply with their preexisting agreement to share possession of Teddy.

The case ended up in the Massachusetts Appeals Court, which last week sided with a lower court judge that had ordered that each party should be allowed to have Teddy Bear for alternating two-week periods. The court’s ruling notes that “[a]greements regarding personal property ownership may be specifically enforced” even when “an agreement is not in writing.”

The opinion also stated that the original judge’s order to share Teddy “is supported by settled principles of property and contract law, even if there is little precedent for combining them to apply to a pet dog.”

Teddy Bear the Pomeranian COURTESY OF BRETT LYMAN

This case, the decision went on, wasn’t about determining “whether the parties should share possession of Teddy Bear.” It was about enforcing their agreement to share the dog should a breakup occur. Still, the decision also underscores previous legal precedents in Massachusetts stating that “although a domestic animal is property, its market value does not always fairly measure its value to its owner.”

What does this all mean? Pets may have as many rights as a lamp under state law — i.e., they’re considered personal property — but “the court is now certain when it says that pets are a special type of property,” Jeremy M. Cohen, Lyman’s lawyer, said.

In what appear to be her first public comments about the case, Lanser sent a short statement through his new lawyer, Adam E. Teper: “I’m upset about the outcome and not happy with the case up until now, but I will continue to fight with my new counsel and want to make sure my side is actually heard.”

The case may not be over. In the meantime, Cohen said Lyman will get Teddy Bear on Sunday for two weeks. Lyman told me he’s excited and relieved to see him again. “Despite how long and difficult this has been, I’m also really happy if it helps others have some peace of mind that the court recognizes the special relationship that we have with our pets,” Lyman said.

