Coming to The Boston Globe app: A new design and improved experience

The Boston Globe app will soon have a new look and feel.
Here are some of the changes and enhancements you can expect:
- The design will be cleaner and more modern.
- Comments will appear at the bottom of stories and app users will be able to contribute to the conversation.
- New alert categories will be added to the preferences menu.
- Stories can be saved and read later or while a device is not connected to the internet.
- Select stories will have the option to be listened to.
- The e-paper can be easily found and its experience will be new and improved.
- There will be a new games and puzzles section and it will be accessible through the app.
- The video experience is also new and improved, making it easier than ever to watch the latest Boston Globe Today episodes and segments.
The app will be new but don’t worry, you can still expect the same award-winning journalism and groundbreaking investigative reporting.
An update will be available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store soon.