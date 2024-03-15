BC High welcomes back Paul Zukauskas (’97) as head football coach

Paul Zukauskas (’97) takes over at his alma mater, where he starred in high school before starting for four years at Boston College, then played five seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2006, the same year he was inducted into the BC High Hall of Fame.

The new head football coach at Boston College High School brings a ton of experience to the table.

“I would first like to thank [athletic director] Tom Conley, Principal [Adam] Lewis, and President [Grace Cotter] Regan for giving me the opportunity to return home to Boston College High School as head football coach and give back to the community that shaped me,” said the 44-year-old Zukauskas in a statement.

“It’s a chance to inspire the next generation and impart the lessons I’ve learned both on and off the field. I’m excited to contribute to the legacy of BC High football, foster a culture of excellence, and help young men achieve their dreams, just as this school helped me to achieve mine.”

Zukauskas tallied 40 tackles a senior captain at BC High and was named as an All-American by USA Today and Prep Star. He became the first freshman to start on the offensive line at Boston College in over 20 years, and became an All-American by his senior year. In 2016, Boston College inducted him into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland Browns selected the 6-foot-5-inch, 320-pound lineman with the 203rd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, and he went on to play 43 games for the Browns and 49ers.

After retiring from the NFL, he served as a graduate assistant in 2009 and 2010 at BC, then coached Lawrence Academy football from 2011-2017, going 44-13 with four ISL championships and three NEPSAC titles.

A Weymouth native, Zukauskas now lives in Milton with his wife, Claire, and their children — Molly, Maeve, and Michael. He is the founder and president of WePlayed Sports, the leader in AI-driven highlights in college sports, and is involved with a number of nonprofit organizations in the Boston area.

Ed Mantie stepped down as head coach in late February after three seasons (6-5 in 2023, 11-21 overall), but is still on staff as a health and wellness teacher at the school.