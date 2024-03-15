Boston College men’s basketball held to one basket in overtime, eliminated from ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON — Reece Beekman had 11 points and 11 assists, and Virginia’s men’s basketball team took a step toward an NCAA Tournament berth — and to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament — with a 66-60 overtime victory over Boston College on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers (23-9) were nearly done in by 8-of-18 free throw shooting, but their stellar defense was enough to carry them through the final minutes. Boston College went more than five minutes without scoring before Mason Madsen made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.

Then Virginia allowed only one basket in the extra session.