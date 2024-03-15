With trade deadline behind them, Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark can focus on hockey

It was DeBrusk at his best, flashing his speed and silky hands — he calmed Brad Marchand’s pass before deftly going to his backhand to beat a flat-footed Samuel Montembeault .

Instead, he found himself finishing off a rush down the sheet of ice at 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal (a.k.a. Bell Centre), to give the Bruins a 2-1 victory in the club’s 24th overtime session of the season Thursday night.

MONTREAL — Not long ago, Jake DeBrusk wasn’t sure whether he would be getting the bum’s rush out of Boston.

DeBrusk knows where he’ll be through the rest of this season, and that comfort level should spark an increase in his production. His future is still uncertain — he’s poised for unrestricted free agency — but his present is set: He’ll be riding right wing on a line with Charlie Coyle and Marchand.

The 27-year-old DeBrusk, who also was the subject of trade speculation at the NHL deadline two years ago after requesting a trade, acknowledged that the rumors were nerve-racking and distracting.

“I’ve been through it before, so no, obviously I think that everybody in this room can agree it’s a sense of relief and where you’re going to be,” he said Thursday, still catching his breath after his 16th goal of the season secured 2 points for the Bruins.

“Obviously you see guys come in, they’re super excited and it’s just that time of year again, right? So obviously it seems like there’s been a lot of games in between and it seems like a busy schedule, but it’s been good. And obviously tonight was not necessarily [our] best game as a team, but we found a way.”

Another player whose name was tossed out in myriad trade scenarios and speculation was Linus Ullmark. The reigning Vezina Trophy holder has maintained that he loves his current situation and uprooting his family was not something he was interested in.

Ullmark, who has a partial no-trade clause in his contract, is 2-0 since the deadline passed, allowing just two goals in six-plus periods in wins over the Penguins and Canadiens.

Perhaps the only person more relieved than DeBrusk and Ullmark is coach Jim Montgomery, who is keenly aware of what those two bring when they can focus purely on hockey.

“Those two and other players, too, who may have had doubts, the trade deadline is just not a fun time for anybody to be around for the week leading up to it,” said Montgomery. “And we really value those two in particular as people, as teammates, and as Boston Bruins. They love being Bruins and it shows in the way they’re playing right now.”

A boost for Beecher

Center Johnny Beecher, up from Providence on an emergency basis, played a dozen minutes Thursday, including some high-leverage situations. He played on the penalty kill and took the faceoff to start overtime.

“It’s huge,” Beecher said of the boost he got from getting the tap from Montgomery. “It’s kind of one of those things where it gives me a ton of confidence. Seeing that they have that trust in me going forward is massive.

“Faceoffs are a huge part of my game and how I’m going to be able to help the team win down the stretch, and I felt that I was able to do a pretty good job inside the dot today.”

Beecher won 8 of 11 faceoffs.

“Johnny Beecher had a great backcheck,” said Montgomery. “”He was excellent on the faceoff dot, did a great job on the PK, and I loved how hard he went to the net-front.”

Peeke form

Defenseman Andrew Peeke played 17 minutes across 22 shifts and looked completely comfortable on the bottom pairing with Parker Wotherspoon. “I thought his gaps were good,” said Montgomery. “I thought he was aggressive. I thought he was physical, separated people. I thought he did a good job on the four-on-four when we put him out there. Played aggressive, which is what we’re looking for, and using his feet.” ... Peeke is the 14th player to make his Bruins debut this season. A 15th, goalie Brandon Bussi, dressed but did not play ... The Bruins were off-ice Friday and start a three-game homestand Saturday against the Flyers.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.