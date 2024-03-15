Bishop Feehan employs revised defensive game plan to perfection in D1 girls’ final

“We changed our matchups, we changed our game plan, we changed our focus [and] intensity,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said. “We changed a lot, and the kids stuck exactly to the game plan.”

The top-seeded Shamrocks answered with their signature defensive performance of the season, holding the previously-unbeaten Mountaineers to barely half that total in a 48-40 victory at the Tsongas Center Friday night.

LOWELL — To capture a Division 1 title, the Bishop Feehan girls’ basketball team had to contain a Wachusett offense that dropped 76 points in the team’s first head-to-head meeting less than a month prior.

The defensive contributions came from through the seven-player rotation that stifled a Wachusett attack loaded with versatile weapons. It started at the point of attack, with shooting guard Maddy Steel drawing the daunting assignment on Navy-bound star Mary Gibbons.

“I was kind of playing off her to give her the deeper threes, but to stop the drive, and I feel like that worked really well,” Steel said.

Gibbons got her 16 points, including some monster treys, but only had five at halftime (the Mountaineers trailed 22-16 at the break) and struggled to consistently find space. Steel registered three blocks. She also had help at the point of attack — 5-foot-5-inch guard Samantha Carlson and sophomore Mollie Mullen admirably defended 6-foot guard Rileigh Leary.

Bishop Feehan's Mollie Mullen (left) looks for a passing lane, despite the defense of Wachusett's Mary Gibbons and her braided hair, during Friday night's Division 1 state final at Tsongas Arena. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We know everything runs through Leary, so we tried to slow them down,” Dolores said. “They’re both tenacious defenders and they don’t care how big a kid is. Carlson’s the last kid in the world who cares about how big somebody is.”

Also key for Feehan was point guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez. Instead of defending on the perimeter, Adams-Lopez battled inside against Wachusett senior forward Liz Cain, allowing her to also play timely help defense and force turnovers.

“When we played Wachusett early in the year and we lost by a lot, we looked back on the film and realized we got way better at defense [since],” Adams-Lopez said. “It was that, our energy, and our teamwork.”

The Shamrocks settled into a go-to lineup of Adams-Lopez, Steel, Carlson, senior forward Julia Webster, and classmate Brooke Canty. Initially coming off the bench, Canty stepped up big-time in her last high school game with 7 points and 10 rebounds, helping turn the tide with her second efforts.

“Coming in as a role-player initially, I knew I just had to do anything to support the team. And if I can get rebounds, that’s essential,” Canty said.

Bishop Feehan (21-4) had two days off following the Comcast Tournament in February, where they suffered that initial 31-point blowout defeat. Dolores told the team they couldn’t talk about Wachusett until they faced it again, and they didn’t as they rolled through foes in the early postseason rounds.

“They had laser focus on each mission, and we got better throughout the tournament,” Dolores said. “By the time it was time to talk about Wachusett, we were ready.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.