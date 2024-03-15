Even when a favorable outcome is no longer in doubt for the Celtics, Joe Mazzulla refuses to yield

The game was sealed. The Celtics were up 18 with just under three minutes left. But Mazzulla’s never-wavering focus locked in on Phoenix swingman Royce O’Neale, who was going to release an innocent 3-point attempt after the official’s whistle.

After Jaylen Brown read the passing lane like Darrelle Revis and then reared back for a hammer dunk on Grayson Allen, the Suns ran the ball up the floor quickly, and in the midst of the frenzied crowd, Phoenix coach Frank Vogel called a timeout.

Before we touch on the Celtics’ impressive victory over the Phoenix Suns, a team that completely healthy promised it would provide more resistance than their matchup last Saturday, we have to address the overflowing passion of Joe Mazzulla, who again showed he’s an unconventional coach for an unconventional team.

Advertisement

It wasn’t so innocent to ultra-competitive Mazzulla. The coach reverted back to his West Virginia days, running onto the floor, and literally leaping to contest O’Neale’s meaningless jumper. O’Neale still got the shot off, but he seriously had to avoid an NBA head coach’s defense to do it.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Strange to O’Neale. A typical Thursday for the Celtics.

While the storyline of the Celtics’ 127-112 win should have been Brown’s 37 points and the impressive victory against a team with championship aspirations, the focus shifted to Mazzulla, his passionate and sometimes overzealous personality, and quite honestly, practicing what he preaches.

Flash back to Jan. 30 against the Indiana Pacers, when Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell ran out on the floor following a timeout to stop guard Buddy Hield from launching a 3-pointer following a timeout.

It’s a Mazzulla rule that any shot taken after timeouts must be contested, but this generally applies to players. But if a coach is in the vicinity, damn it, you’d better go for the block. So the video of an all-black clad Mazzulla lunging for O’Neale is currently going viral. And that response is an example of Mazzulla’s intense, meticulous and unusual code of conduct for his franchise.

Advertisement

After a sometimes difficult transition in his first season in Boston, Mazzulla has taken full control in his second year, and the result was the Celtics became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot.

“I saw a guy going in to try to get a shot and hadn’t made one, and I didn’t want him to feel good about himself going to the bench,” Mazzulla explained. “It’s the bench rule. Guys don’t shoot shots in front of our bench to go back to their bench to feel good about themselves. I’m going to ask the [players] to contest, the [coaching] staff’s got to do the same.”

The game according to Mazzulla is far more psychological than physical. Despite the fact the game was already decided and O’Neale was 1 for 16 shooting in the two games against the Celtics and essentially no offensive threat, he was not allowed any psychological edge.

“I think that’s important,” Mazzulla said. “It’s a little gamesmanship, but you can’t have guys going back to the bench feeling good. One of the biggest pet peeves is just thinking that a guy is going to get a free shot and that’s not the way it works. There’s been times that we’ve missed it and I’ve held the staff accountable to it.”

Advertisement

When asked how he penalized his coaching staff for their lack of contest in the past, Mazzulla said: “Strong conversation about what the expectations are.”

O’Neale, who did not score in 27 minutes, was stunned by Mazzulla’s sudden presence.

“I didn’t know what he was doing,” O’Neale said. “First time [happening]. I just wondered what he was doing. Ain’t it like a tech or something? I don’t know the rules on it.”

Brown had his back turned to the action, celebrating his thunderous dunk on Allen. But he was not surprised about Mazzulla’s fearless contest.

“That sounds like Joe Mazzulla,” Brown said. “I’ve definitely seen him do it in the past. If the guys keep trying to shoot, Joe will just keep playing defense. He’ll take it as far as he needs to.”

But there’s a lesson in those actions and the players are heeding Mazzulla’s message.

“It definitely starts from the top,” Brown said. “We’re all in this together, from the organization to the coaching staff to the players. I think that’s what creates the environment. It’s a respect level. There’s no hierarchy. We all come together and come to work and everybody comes to do their job and Joe sets the tone, just coming and being prepared first. He’s diligent and he allows us to be who we are, so we’ve been very well coached, we’ve been disciplined and we haven’t had so many lapses this season.

“We’ve been the focused team; the smarter team and some of that stuff is coaching. It adds up.”

Advertisement

As for the game, Brown continued his brilliant stretch and helped the Celtics pull away from the Suns in the third quarter and then hold on in one of the more impressive wins in a season that has a stack of those. And Mazzulla has to receive his share of credit for this team’s success and ability to bounce back with a dominant season after that disheartening Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat.

His methods are unusual. His style can be wacky but it’s been effective and sometimes very entertaining.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.