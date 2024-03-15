Men’s Hockey East moves into quarterfinals, with stakes particularly high for UMass-PC

But as the Minutemen and Friars get set to face off, they find themselves on the bubble, setting up a win-or-go-home scenario when the puck drops at Schneider Arena at 4 p.m.

Boston College, Boston University, and Maine have locked up spots in the NCAA tournament. At times during the season, both UMass and Providence appeared to be on track to join them.

Form held in the first round of the men’s Hockey East playoffs , setting up an intriguing day of quarterfinals Saturday.

Heading into final weekend of the regular season, coach Greg Carvel believed that UMass (19-12-3) needed to sweep its series at Maine. Unfortunately for the Minutemen, they dropped both to fall to 15th in the PairWise, the rating system used to determine the NCAA field.

In its final three games, Providence (18-12-4) managed just 2 points, an overtime victory over Northeastern, to drop to 14th.

Although 16 teams make the NCAAs, the conference tournament winners for Atlantic Hockey and the CCHA receive automatic bids and are outside the top 16, putting the Friars on the bubble with UMass, particularly if other teams not currently in the field get hot and win their conference tournaments as well.

“It’s desperation time,” said Carvel. “It will probably come down to goaltending and special teams. It will be an emotional, passionate game.”

UMass swept the season series four months ago, prevailing in a pair of tightly contested one-goal games, including a 2-1 win in overtime Nov. 18. Michael Hrabal stopped 53 of 56 shots for the Minutemen across the two games, while Providence goalie Phillip Svedebäck, a fourth-round selection by the Bruins in 2021, made 38 saves on 43 attempts.

No. 2 BU (24-8-2) hosts Northeastern (17-15-3), as the teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Huskies won the last two, including the Beanpot championship game. All three contests went to overtime, with the winner prevailing 4-3 each time.

“We played them on a big stage,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe. “We already played them in a playoff-like atmosphere. We know it’s going to be a big challenge, but I think BU brings out the best in us, and we know we’re going to have to play our best.”

NU has gone 10-3-1 since implementing the top line of Alex Campbell, Justin Hryckowian, and Dylan Hryckowian, but the Huskies will have to run the table to extend their season.

“They always seem to play their best against us,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “We’ve had our issues with them closing out games, so we have to be ready for everything they throw at us.”

Top-ranked BC (28-5-1) and UConn (15-18-2) will square off at Conte Forum. BC forward Gabe Perreault is inching closer to a return after missing the last four games with an injury, but coach Greg Brown said this week the freshman’s status for Saturday night was up in the air.

BC swept the season series in November, rallying for a 5-4 overtime win at home and shutting out the Huskies, 3-0, in Storrs.

UConn has won three of it last four games, with sophomore Matthew Wood regaining his scoring touch, tallying six goals in that span.

Maine (22-10-2) moved up to seventh in the PairWise ahead of its matchup with UNH (20-14-1), which took two of three during the season and needs to win the conference tournament to qualify for the NCAAs.

The Black Bears are hosting a quarterfinal for the first time since 2012, the last time they reached the semifinals at TD Garden. Maine did earn home ice in 2020, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Support system

In the two months since the Flyers traded his rights to the Ducks, BC sophomore Cutter Gauthier has remained quiet on the matter, other than a Zoom call with Ducks beat reporters in the immediate aftermath. Flyers management revealed that Gauthier had asked for a trade, leading to a deluge of hate-filled messages from Philadelphia fans on social media.

On Thursday, Gauthier expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from teammates.

“The guys have been nothing but the best,” said Gauthier, who leads the NCAA with 32 goals. “They didn’t really get too involved with it. They knew it was a personal matter. They’ve been nothing but supportive since Day 1. They ask me if I’m doing OK with all the hate and all the stuff that was going on.

“It was truly special of them to take the time out of their day to reach out to me to see if I was doing OK. I really appreciated that. It goes a long way. Same with the coaching staff. Overall it’s been great support from everyone, and it’s been great to see.”

ECAC action

Harvard is at Cornell in a best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal this weekend. The teams split the season series, with the road team prevailing. The Crimson’s first win of the season came at Lynah Rink, 3-2, on Nov. 11 … Quinnipiac appears to be the ECAC’s only lock to reach the NCAA tournament, unless one of the other teams gets hot and wins the conference tournament in Lake Placid next weekend … Holy Cross is hosting AIC in a best-of-three semifinal in Atlantic Hockey. The Crusaders have won nine of 10 heading into the weekend, but AIC went 2-1-1 in the four meetings between the teams.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.