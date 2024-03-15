Malden Catholic rolls to third straight Division 2 state title in dominant triumph over Sharon

With a gold medal dangling around his neck and the state championship trophy grasped in his hands, junior point guard Matt Gaffney proudly dedicated this title to the gritty culture established at MC.

Despite dealing with new faces, a rash of injuries, and sputtering to a 7-9 record over a month ago, the top-seeded Lancers peaked at the right time, capturing their third straight Division 2 state title with a dominant 65-42 win over No. 7 Sharon Friday night at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena.

“This wasn’t our most talented group but this is a culture-setting win,” said Gaffney, who scored a team-high 17 points. “This is about the coaches, the players, and the players who came before us. They helped us win this championship. It’s a blessing to win three straight.”

MC (16-9) ended the season on a nine-game win streak, and its title-game performance was a masterclass on the defensive end. The Lancers smothered a high-powered Sharon offense with its size, length, and athleticism.

Malden Catholic's Ben Howard (center, No. 35) puts up a well-contested shot in heavy defensive traffic in the lane during Friday's Division 2 state championship at Tsongas Arena in Lowell. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sharon (17-8) made just six field goals through three quarters and 12 for the game, struggling to get clean looks and separation against a locked-in Lancers defense.

“They were super physical with us,” said Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson, who got a team-high 15 points from Nate Katznelson. “Our shots didn’t fall in the first quarter and I think the bright lights got to us. They just took us out of what we wanted to do. Props to them.”

Gaffney scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, hitting three 3-pointers and some tough pull up jumpers. Messiah Johnson added 12 points and five rebounds, while Colin Mannke stepped up off the bench with 10 points.

MC led 37-12 at the half and stretched the lead to 47-18 after three. Late in the fourth, coach John Walsh pulled his starters — Gaffney, Johnson, Bo Moody, Drexler Pierre, and Ben Howard — all of whom departed the court undefeated in postseason play.

“It means so much for them,” said Walsh. “I mean Bo never lost a postseason game. That’s a feat in itself. We really defended well tonight and we got into them and made things tough.”

Amid a celebration at midcourt, MC players flashed three fingers, an overt reminder that the dynasty is still plowing forward. Walsh watched the trophy celebration unfold, greeting his players with hugs and handshakes.

The Malden Catholic basketball team celebrated its third consecutive Division 2 state title with a midcourt dance party at Lowell's Tsongas Center. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It was the 44-year old’s third state title at his alma mater, and sixth overall (three at Danvers), tying former Charlestown coach Jack O’Brien for the most in state history.

MC played the state’s hardest schedule during the regular season. When the Lancers were struggling earlier in the winter, Walsh always offered optimism that things would turn around.

“We have the best coaching staff in the state,” said Gaffney. “We listened to the coaching. We knew it was going to work. It happened when we won back-to-back. And now it’s happened when we won three straight.”





Division 2 boys’ final

Malden Catholic, 65-42

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Sharon (17-8) 8 4 6 24 — 42

Malden Catholic (16-9) 13 24 10 18 — 65

SHARON — Ryan Brown 1 0 3, Nate Katznelson 5 4 15, Jacob McLoughlin 2 2 7, Sam Nichamoff 0 0 0, Jaden Segal 0 2 2, Jackson Rava 2 3 9, Zach Wise 0 0 0, Anthony Piron 1 0 3, Dan Weil 0 1 1, Sebastian Volk 0 2 2. Totals 11 14 42.

MALDEN CATHOLIC — Matt Gaffney 7 0 17, Buckley Moody 1 2 4, Ben Howard 2 0 4, Cole Tucker 0 0 0, Drexler Pierre 3 0 8, Messiah Johnson 5 2 12, Colin Mannke 3 3 10, Julian Rodriguez 1 3, Steven Joseph Jr. 0 2 2, Mamadou Camara 2 5. Totals 24 9 65.

3-pt. goals: S Ryan Brown, Nate Katznelson, Jacob McLoughlin, Jackson Rava 2, Anthony Piron; MC Matt Gaffney 3, Drexler Pierre 2, Colin Mannke, Julian Rodriguez, Mamadou Camara.