There are 6 MIAA hockey finals Sunday at TD Garden; Here’s a look at the boys’ and girls’ matchups.

The MIAA boys’ and girls’ hockey seasons will conclude with the state championships Sunday at TD Garden. Here’s a look at each matchup on the ice.

When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

Coaches: Kristian Hanson, 17th season (St. John’s Prep); Gino Khachadourian, 5th season (Winchester)

Player to watch/St. John’s Prep: F Jake Vana (Sr.) –– A veteran leader with a team-leading 18 goals and 34 points, Vana has won five state championships across soccer, hockey, and lacrosse prior to taking the TD Garden ice in search of his sixth.

Player to watch/Winchester: F Danny Collins (Sr.) –– Collins (17 goals, 20 assists), an excellent skater who centers the first line, provides creativity alongside sophomore Luke Sardone (13-15–28) and senior captain David Strong (13-10–23).

Advertisement

St. John's Prep goaltender AJ Farese has been a stalwart in net for the Hawks. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In net: St. John’s Prep, junior AJ Farese (1.42 GAA, .931 save percentage); Winchester, junior Aiden Emerick (Winchester; 14-5-0, 2.00 GAA, .930 save percentage).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The lowdown: The top-seeded Eagles have captured the Pete Frates Classic, the Derek Hines game, and championed the vaunted Catholic Conference. The defense, headlined by senior captain Jack Doherty, senior Brady Plaza, and senior Caleb White, have allowed just 29 goals. Beyond the all-senior captain first line of Vana, Christian Rosa, and Johnny Tighe, the forward depth of seniors Cam Umlah, Mason Luciano, and Co. have combined for 96 goals. No. 11 Winchester needed extra time to down 22nd-seeded Waltham, No. 6 Arlington, and No. 18 Arlington Catholic and passed a massive test by bouncing No. 3 Catholic Memorial. Despite a flair for the dramatic, the Red & Black have proved their mettle by buying into their system and winning puck battles. Sophomore Adam Krogmeier and freshman JP Montgomery have stepped into minute-eating roles on the backend and excelled.

Last finals appearance: St. John’s Prep: 2022 (D1), 6-2 win vs. Xaverian; Winchester: 2019 (D1), 3-1 loss vs. Duxbury

Advertisement

Division 2 boys

TEWKSBURY (21-3-0) vs. BOSTON LATIN (16-8-0)

When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Coaches: Derek Doherty, 23rd season (Tewksbury); Frank Woods, 20th season (Boston Latin)

Player to watch/Tewksbury: Jeremy Insogna (Sr.) –– Insogna has a nose for the net, posting 37 goals and 60 points alongside senior captain Matt Cooke (24 goals, 35 assists) and sophomore Tyler Bourgea (23 goals, 34 assists) on a potent first line.

Player to watch/Boston Latin: Matt Carrera (Sr.) –– The Hyde Park resident leads the Wolfpack with 20 tallies and 36 points.

In net: Junior David Karlberg (Tewksbury; 1.64 GAA, .903 save percentage, 4 shutouts); Sophomore Oliver Murphy (Boston Latin; 2.22 GAA, .915 save percentage, 2 shutouts).

The lowdown: Aside from a first line that has combined for an astounding 84 goals, senior captain Tyler Barnes anchors the second line for top-seeded Tewksbury at right wing, a trio that includes junior Jason Lavoie and freshman Kevin Andriolo. “He’s a first-line player but he understands what he needs to do for us to win,” said Doherty. For the No. 11 Wolfpack, Carrera and senior Aiden Fitzpatrick (12-23–35) are relied upon offensively, but senior captain Bobby Banks has stepped up in the tournament. A four-year varsity player, Banks lit the lamp just once during the regular season. The defenseman has five goals in the tournament, including the overtime winner in the second round to defeat No. 6 Billerica and both tallies in a 2-0 semifinal victory over No. 10 Duxbury.

Advertisement

Last finals appearance: Tewksbury: 2022 (D2), 3-1 win vs. Canton; Boston Latin: 2005 (D2), 3-2 win in double overtime vs. Saugus

Division 3 boys

Matchup: NAUSET (22-1-1) vs. MARBLEHEAD (16-9-1)

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Coaches: Connor Brickley, 2nd season (Nauset); Mark Marfione, 2nd season (Marblehead)

Player to Watch/Nauset: F Logan Poulin (Jr.) — A prolific lacrosse player committed to the University of Vermont, the winger is equally adept at hockey with 30 goals, including five tallies in four games during the postseason.

Player to Watch/Marblehead: D Hogan Sedky (Sr.) — One of the highest-scoring blue liners in the state (10-24–34), the slick-skating defenseman has to be accounted for in all three zones.

In net: Nauset, junior Zach Coelho (1.33 GAA, four shutouts); Marblehead, junior Leo Burdge (2.00 GAA, .913 save percentage, one shutout)

The lowdown: Winners of 19 straight games, the Warriors have embraced the sky-high expectations that have accompanied the program dating back to last postseason. “We knew the team we had coming back was a team that could truly make a deep run,” said coach Connor Brickley. Nauset is the fourth-highest scoring team in the state (121 goals) and save for a second-round scare vs. Marlborough (a 2-1 win) has outscored foes 16-1 in the postseason. Marblehead, meanwhile, has won seven straight and is 16-3-1 since an 0-6 start to the season with a staggering five one-goal losses. Marblehead has won each of its last two postseason games by a single goal.

Last finals appearance: Nauset: 2004 (D2), lost, 6-0, to Saugus; Marblehead: 2011, (D3), beat, Westfield, 6-3.

Advertisement

Division 4 boys

Matchup: DOVER-SHERBORN/WESTON (20-4) vs. HANOVER (15-9)

When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

Coaches: Alex Marlow, 4th season (Dover-Sherborn/Weston); Jonny Abban, 13th season (Hanover)

Player to Watch/Dover-Sherborn/Weston: F Brayden McKenna (Jr.) — The speedy left-shot winger paced the Raiders in scoring (16-18–34), displaying a strong 200-foot game with a knack for timely goals all season long.

Player to Watch/Hanover: F Mehki Bryan (Sr.) — After missing the Hawks’ first 18 games of the season with an upper-body injury, the three-sport captain (football, baseball) has slid seamlessly back into a top-six role at a point-per-game clip (3-3–6 over six games).

In net: Dover-Sherborn/Weston: senior Andrew Goldstein (1.49 goals against average, .942 save percentage, 2 shutouts); Hanover, junior Thomas Perkins (2.01 goals against average, .913 save percentage, 2 shutouts).

The lowdown: For the sixth even-numbered year in a row, Hanover has advanced to the state championship game, looking to win its third outright title (2016, 2022) over the stretch. The Hawks have a decidedly different look than the team that won it all two years ago in Division 3, however, with just one player (senior forward Billy Radzik) who’ll be lacing ‘em up for a second time at TD Garden. The Dover-Sherborn/Weston co-op, now in its sixth season, has already set a program record for wins in a single season and eclipsed its total from the last two seasons combined (19) in advancing to the final.

Last finals appearance: Hanover: 2022 (D3), beat Marlborough, 5-2; Dover-Sherborn/Weston: None

Advertisement

Division 1 girls

Matchup: ST. MARY’S-LYNN (22-3-1) vs. NOTRE DAME-HINGHAM (17-4-2)

When: Sunday, 9 a.m.

Coaches: Frank Pagliuca, 18th season (St. Mary’s); John Findley, 6th season (Notre Dame-Hingham)

Player to watch/St. Mary’s: F Bella Freitas (Fr.) — The Spartans needed to replinish their scoring after graduation losses, and Freitas stepped up big time. Her 46 goals and 17 assists have powered St. Mary’s.

Player to watch/Notre Dame-Hingham: F Devon Moore (So.) — Moore (20 goals, 7 assists) shined late in the season against Hingham, scored four goals against Needham in a February break game, assisting on the winner in the quarterfinals against Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, and scoring the winner against Malden Catholic in the semifinals.

St. Mary's goalie Gianna Tringale leads her teammates in celebration after a quarterfinal victory over Shrewsbury. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In net: Senior Gianna Tringale (St. Mary’s, 22-3-1, 1.12 GAA , .944%); Senior Ava Larkin (Notre Dame, 14-3-2, 0.91 GAA, .981%)

The lowdown: Making their second consecutive trip to the Division 1 final and eighth title game appearance overall (tying Woburn), St. Mary’s has bounced back from late season challenges to find their way back to the TD Garden. Freshman Bella Freitas has impressed, securing the title shot with an overtime wrister in the semifinal against Archbishop Williams. NDA was the top seeded team coming into the tournament, and the Cougars have a scoring depth that will serve them well against the Spartans. Shut out by St. Mary’s in their first meeting this season, Notre Dame came out the 2-1 victors in a February break matchup.

Last finals appearance: St. Mary’s: 2023 (D1), lost to Shrewsbury, 4-1; Notre Dame: 2019, lost to Wellesley, 3-2 (OT)

Division 2 girls

Matchup: DUXBURY (23-3-0) vs. FALMOUTH (23-2-1)

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Coaches: Dan Najarian, 5th season (Duxbury); Brian Ferreira, 9th season (Falmouth).

Player to watch/Duxbury: F Addy Harrington (Soph.) — She’s tallied five points in the postseason, including two of Duxbury’s three goals in its semifinal win over Algonquin March 9. She’s second on the team in points, with 16 goals and 15 assists.

Player to watch/Falmouth: F Riley Devlin (Jr.) — One of the team’s leading scorers through the regular season, Devlin has turned up the heat in the playoff run. In the second overtime period of Falmouth’s quarterfinal win over Canton, she found the back of the net for her third postseason goal, sending the Clippers to the semifinals.

The lowdown: With one of the state’s most prolific offenses facing off against one of the state’s best defensive squads, you can expect an exciting matchup at TD Garden Sunday. The Dragons are vying for a second consecutive state title, and their defense — combined with the scoring talents of Harrington, Zoey Madigan (12 goals, 22 assists), and Maddie Greenwood (16 goals, 14 assists) — they’re poised to do so. They haven’t allowed more than one goal since Feb. 10, when they fell to Pope Francis, 2-1, and they’ve outscored opponents 100-21 this season. Falmouth fields a roster with nine freshmen and one eighth grader, but kickstarted the postseason with an explosive 10-2 win over Newburyport. The Clippers are averaging over five goals per game, and their defense is quick to lend freshman netminder Aspen Devlin a hand (though she rarely needs one).

In net: Duxbury, senior assistant captain Anna McGinty (20 wins, 1.02 GAA, 94.07 save percentage, 8 shutouts); Falmouth, freshman Aspen Devlin (23 wins, 2.15 GAA, 3 shutouts).

Last finals appearance: Duxbury: 2023 (D2), beat Canton, 5-2; Falmouth: 2015 (D2), beat Wellesley, 3-2 (OT).





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.