Former Titans coach and Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Vrabel lands with Browns

CLEVELAND — Mike Vrabel will be working in the NFL after all this fall.

The former Titans head coach, fired in January after consecutive losing seasons, landed as an analyst and personnel consultant for the Browns on Friday.

The 48-year-old Vrabel, an Akron native and an Ohio State graduate who was elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame last year, developed a solid relationship with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in recent years. Vrabel even helped them scout players two weeks ago at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.