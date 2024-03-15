After 64 games at Merrimack College, goalie Hugo Ollas signs with New York Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Friday with the 21-year-old, who appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College this season, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He played three seasons and 64 games for the Warriors, compiling a 27-27 record, 2.48 GAA, .914 save percentage, and six shutouts.