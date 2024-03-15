fb-pixelNew York Rangers sign former Merrimack College goalie Hugo Ollas Skip to main content
NHL

After 64 games at Merrimack College, goalie Hugo Ollas signs with New York Rangers

By Associated PressUpdated March 15, 2024, 25 minutes ago
Hugo Ollas, of Sweden, backstopped Merrimack in 64 games over three seasons.Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Friday with the 21-year-old, who appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College this season, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He played three seasons and 64 games for the Warriors, compiling a 27-27 record, 2.48 GAA, .914 save percentage, and six shutouts.

In 2022-23, he had a 10-9 record, .915 save percentage, and collected five shutouts.

Before attending Merrimack, Ollas appeared in 11 games in 2020-21 in the Swedish Hockey League. He also competed for the Swedish U17 team in international play.

Advertisement

Ollas was selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | March 15, 2024
WATCH: Friday's show. Stories include: The Celtics’ achilles heel as they fight for banner 18, why host Chris Gasper thinks, "denial is the new Patriot way."
Boston Globe Today