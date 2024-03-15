Friday’s spring training report: Scoreless outing by Garrett Whitlock highlights Red Sox’ win

BREAKDOWN: Garrett Whitlock put together his best outing of the spring Friday night at JetBlue Park, going 4⅓ scoreless innings and conceding just two hits while walking one and striking out five. Whitlock, who was limited to 60-65 pitches, finished with 62 on the night.

“I felt good,” Whitlock said. “I felt like I had all my pitches working for me. Me and [catcher Connor[ Wong were on the same page. We kind of talked about that last night, and so it was nice kind of having a game plan going into it.”

Whitlock’s changeup, the go-to pitch in his arsenal, had major depth to it in addition to horizontal movement.

“The changeup got better as the outing went on for sure,” he said. “After the second inning it felt really good.”

Jarren Duran was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with a double, homer, and four RBIs. Rafael Devers and Jamie Westbrook also homered.

NEXT: The Red Sox travel to Sarasota for a 1:05 pm contest Saturday against the Orioles. Cooper Criswell will take the ball opposite Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes.

