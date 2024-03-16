Alleged gang member arrested on gun charge in Boston, police say

Police wrote in the report that Stephen’s previous criminal history includes gun charges, aggravated assaults, and charges of murder. Police said the Thetford Street Gang has “a significant criminal history of gun violence with the Boston and Metro-Boston area.”

Steve Stephen, 33, who police say is a member of the Thetford Street Gang, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges at his arraignment in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, including a third offense for unlawful possession of a firearm, driving an uninsured vehicle, and window obstruction, according to court records.

A suspected Dorchester gang member with a history of gun violence was ordered held without bail on gun charges Thursday after a firearm was allegedly discovered inside the door of his car during a traffic stop, according to court records and a police report.

He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.

Stephen was driving a Dodge Durango around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on Talbot Avenue as a police unit consisting of three members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Task Force and a member of the State Police Gang Unit were patrolling the area around Washington Street, according to the report.

Police wrote that the officers noticed the vehicle’s had “extensively dark tint” and its registration had been revoked in September. The officers stopped the vehicle on Millet Street after Stephen allegedly ran a stop sign, according to the report. A test of the window’s tint later that night registered it at 3 percent, well below the state’s limit of 35 percent, according to police.

Police said Stephen, who protested that he ran the stop sign, was “gripping the wheel tightly” and “was nervously attempting to control his breathing” as he spoke to officers, who noticed several panels in the car, including the center console, appeared to be off track, according to the report.

The officers asked Stephen to get out of the car, and he did. He was patted down but police did not find anything on him. They asked if he had weapons in the car, and Stephen did not respond, the report said.

Police searched the vehicle and found the driver’s side electronic window panel was easy to remove. An officer looked into the space beneath the panel and found a sock with a gun inside of it, according to the report.

As Stephen was being arrested, a crowd formed to observe the police activity, as there were several vehicles and officers in the area by this point, the report said. At one point, a woman walked onto the crime scene claiming to be Stephen’s attorney and was told to move away, the report said. The officers told the woman which station Stephen had been taken to.

No attorney information was listed for Stephen in online court records Friday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.