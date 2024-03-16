Allston fifth grader wins Boston spelling bee for the second year in a row

“[Inomata was] very calm and very stoic,” said Boston Centers for Youth & Families spokesperson Sandy Holden, describing the Inomata’s performance in Boston on Saturday. ”He had a great cheering section, though. Every time he got a word right, the whole section screamed, so there was excitement around him.”

After 13 regular rounds, one final, then finally the championship round at the Boston Public Library, 11-year-old Inomata hoisted the trophy he won by outlasting 21 other competitors. After winning Boston, the next stop for Inomata is the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

Allston fifth grader Tanoshi Inomata snagged a win Saturday for the second year in a row at the 16th annual Boston Centers for Youth & Families Citywide Spelling Bee . The word that sealed the win: “cornea.”

Hiromi Inomata reacted after her 11-year-old son, Tanoshi, won the spelling bee. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A few words that the students spelled correctly Saturday were “quittance,” “eggcorn,” and “Edenic,” Holden said.

More than 3,000 students participated in Boston-area public and parochial school spelling bees to try to qualify for the citywide final competition.

“That means 3,000 youths who studied and practiced and worked with teachers and their fellow students to prepare, which obviously improves spelling and vocabulary,” Holden said. “There’s kind of a spillover effect with the bee.”

Boston’s contest was sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation. Fittingly, the room had a vibe similar to a hockey game — the way the audience cheered and jumped up and down makes the academic competition “feel like a sports game,” Holden said.

The bee was judged by Tiffany Chu, Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of staff; Northeastern University English professor Sebastian Stockman; and former Boston Bruins player Dave Silk.

Augustin Derr, a sixth grader at Manning Elementary School, sat in the auditorium stands after misspelling a word. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In addition to the invitation to the national spelling bee contest and a trophy for winning Boston, Inomata, who attends Winship Elementary School in Brighton, received the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a 2024 US Mint coin set, and free subscriptions to an online dictionary, encyclopedia, and library.

Second-place finisher Sapna Malhotra, 12, of the West End, and third-place finisher Morgan Bocchicchio Chaudhri, 12, of Dorchester, both received $125 Amazon gift cards and trophies.

Isis Sage Daniels, an eighth grader at Kipp Academy, tried to regain her composure after her turn spelling a word. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I am so proud of all of our students today who showcased the many bright minds and talents of our city’s young people,” Wu said in a statement. “Congratulations to Tanoshi for your hard work and all of Boston will be cheering for you in Washington, D.C.”

