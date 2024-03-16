Chelsea man arrested for child pornography possession

Authorities arrested a Chelsea man after they allegedly found thousands of photos and hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone, officials said Saturday.
Timothy Brown, 38, was arrested for possession of child pornography at his apartment Saturday and is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, State Police said in a statement.
A search of a memory card reportedly found “more than 700 videos and more than 2,700 photos, the majority of which were found to contain child sexual abuse material,” the statement said.
Another man, Kenneth Higgins, 45, of Revere, was arrested earlier this week for child pornography charges, the Globe reported. It was during that investigation that troopers developed evidence that led to a search warrant for Brown’s apartment on Hawthorne Street according to the statement.
State Police said that evidence shows that Brown and Higgins “are friends.”
State Police said they searched Brown’s apartment Wednesday and seized several electronic devices owned by Brown.
Chelsea police assisted State Police with the arrest Saturday, according to the statement.
Brown is set to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court next week, State Police said.
