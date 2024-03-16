Chelsea man arrested for child pornography possession

Authorities arrested a Chelsea man after they allegedly found thousands of photos and hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material on his phone, officials said Saturday.

Timothy Brown, 38, was arrested for possession of child pornography at his apartment Saturday and is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, State Police said in a statement.

A search of a memory card reportedly found “more than 700 videos and more than 2,700 photos, the majority of which were found to contain child sexual abuse material,” the statement said.