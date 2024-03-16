David Breashears, climber, cinematographer brought Mount Everest to the masses, dies at 68

The Nepalese-Indian guide and his New Zealand adventurer partner: The first two to reach the highest point on Earth.

“An 11-year-old boy,” Mr. Breashears would recall of his younger self, “who opened a book and saw a picture of Tenzing Norgay, standing on the top of Everest — May 29, 1953 — a picture taken by Edmund Hillary.”

For a young David Breashears, the siren call to the roof of the world began with a stark image of a solitary figure, ice ax held aloft and nothing but blue sky above him.

“As soon as I was able to pick up a rope and go onto the rocks, I trained and learned to be a good enough mountaineer to stand on top of Everest,” Mr. Breashears said.

He would be good enough to stand on the pinnacle of Mount Everest five times in all, the first American to summit more than once. Yet, perhaps, his greatest feat was not singular but shared. For most of his life, he served as a vessel to those more tethered to sea level, bringing Mount Everest to them through his photos, videos, and writings.

Mr. Breashears, the co-director and cinematographer of “Everest,” one of the most viewed IMAX documentaries in history, died Thursday at his home in Marblehead. He was 68.

Mr. Breashears on one of his dozen-plus excursions to the Himalayas. Handout/The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl

The Associated Press, citing his business manager, Ellen Golbranson, said Mr. Breashears was found unresponsive at his home. She said he died of natural causes but “the exact cause of death remains unknown at this time.”

Before the release of “Everest” in 1998, Mr. Breashears was known mostly in the tight-knit climbing community for his skill, savvy, and speed in the canyons and cliffs of Colorado and his ascents on 29,029-foot Everest. The success of “Everest,” which premiered at the Museum of Science in Boston, offered him a broader stage, one he would use later in his career to depict how climate change is ravaging the Himalayas.

“‘Everest,’ a stunning new film, captures both the majesty of the mountain and the madness of those who seek to conquer it,” Globe critic Renee Graham wrote in 1998. “Certainly, there have been other films about Everest, but nothing to compare with the breathtaking sights recorded in the spring of 1996 by David Breashears.”

Along with the breathtaking sights, Mr. Breashears knew well the terrors of the mountain. He was on Everest on April 25, 2015, when an earthquake killed thousands in Nepal, including 19 at base camps on Everest. While filming “Everest,” in 1996, he and his IMAX crew and climbers decided against an attempted summit on May 10, instead staying at a base camp. On that day, a crystal blue sky quickly turned to a vicious blizzard that killed eight climbers, including two guides who were friends of Mr. Breashears. At the time, it was the single deadliest day in the history of Everest expeditions.

He and his expedition helped evacuate some of the victims who managed to stagger down.

“These guys basically created for themselves a legacy of doing the right thing at the right time,” Beck Weathers, who was twice left for dead on the mountain before being led to relative safety by the crew, told the Associated Press. “They unselfishly put everything they had on the mountain at that time, including that film and the millions with it, aside.”

Weathers lost his right hand, most of his left hand, and his nose to frostbite.

Mr. Breashears rejected the idea that his and his crew’s actions were heroic.

“We did our work. I don’t think you are a hero if you do the only thing you know how to do,” he said six years later.

Mr. Breashears' expedition to Mt. Everest in 1996 was charted by PBS's Nova and followed by 140,000 people a day on the web. WIGGS, Jonathan GLOBE STAFF

One of those on the mountain was Jon Krakauer, who later wrote the best-selling book about the tragedy, “Into Thin Air.”

Almost two weeks after the tragedy, Mr. Breashears and his crew completed their task, ascending Everest.

“There was no matching sense of purpose and exhilaration, only the grim knowledge of the littered battlefield we would find as we climbed higher,” he wrote in his memoir “High Exposure: An Enduring Passion for Everest and Unforgiving Places” (1999) “There had been nothing in my training to prepare me to pass through the open graveyard waiting above: This time the graveyard held friends.”

He was born David Finlay Breashears on Dec. 20, 1955, in Fort Benning, Ga. His father was in the military and David bounced from Army station to Army station, including stops in Colorado, Wyoming, and Greece, where his father was stationed.

It was a turbulent childhood, with a domineering, sometimes violent father, he told Outside magazine in 1998. His mother, Ruth, left her husband and supported her children by working several jobs.

“I was always the skinniest kid in the class. Kids used to pick on me, just throw me around in the dirt, humiliate me,” he said. “I felt like I was a coward.”

Carol Derry, a former girlfriend, told the magazine that “Everest is easy for David, compared with conquering the terror of his childhood.”

He eventually fell in with a band of climbers in the Rockies.

“I had a hard time being a recreational climber, climbing just for the fun of it. Climbing was a form of self-expression. It wasn’t just about getting up and down a pitch, but about how you climbed it, the style, the elegance, the quality of movement, the grace, the technical skills,” he said. “I was from a humble background, I hadn’t attended college, but here was a world in which the hierarchy was based entirely on merit.”

In the Himalayas, he said, he found his crucible.

“I was baptized in the snows of Everest,” he told the Globe’s Bud Collins in 1999. “I felt young, invincible, even arrogant.”

He accumulated a stunning array of ascents.

“Everest; Peak Pobeda, 24,500 feet in Kazakhstan; Nameless Tower, 20,000 in Pakistan; Ama Dablam, 22,494; and Kwangde, both near Everest. Those are the five greatest I’ve climbed,” he said in the interview.

His toughest, he said, was Kwangde.

“Not a big peak: 19,720, but the north face is 4,500 feet of steep ice and rock. No camps on the way like Everest. We — [climbing partner] Jeff Lowe and I — went straight up with 40-pound packs. Four bivouacs.”

Bivouacs are essentially fabric cradles pinned to a fissure in the ice or rock and holding a sleeping bag, sometimes swinging above the abyss.

Mr. Breashears, on a quick practice jaunt up a small rockface in Newton before he traveled to the Himalayas in 1996. David L. Ryan/Globe staff

The idea for the 1996 expedition to Everest began when producer Greg MacGillivray approached Mr. Breashears with the idea of taking an IMAX camera to the summit.

“Impossible,” Mr. Breashears replied.

An IMAX camera then weighed 80 pounds, with the tripod another 100. Each roll, enough for only 90 seconds of film, weighed 10 pounds. After about 26,000 feet or so on Everest, each step can be a herculean effort, even with carrying only mountaineering and safety equipment. Even after reengineering reduced the size of the camera and tripod, their haul up Everest is to this day considered a stunning feat.

When he was not on an expedition, Mr. Breashears lived in the Boston area, bouncing from Newton to Brighton to, eventually, Marblehead.

“There’s something about the Boston community, a kind of resilience and toughness to the character that comes with having a foot of snow in winter. It creates adaptable people,” Mr. Breashears told the Globe in 2002.

A marriage to fellow adventurer Veronique Choa ended in divorce. Information on survivors or services was not immediately available.

In his later life, he set his sights lower, with a higher purpose.

He helped create a nonprofit, Glacierworks, and sought to display through his images and videos how climate change is slowly destroying some of the glaciers around the Himalayas.

An inspiration late in life was as it was earlier: Edmund Hillary.

“I remember talking about Everest, getting caught up in excitement,” Mr. Breashears said in an interview with a NASA publication in 2014, “and [Hillary] told me, ‘Someday, you’ll turn your gaze from the summit to the valleys, because that’s what really matters.’”

Handheld comparison of a photo by famed mountaineer George Mallory of the Main Rongbuk Glacier, at the base of the north face of Everest, in 1921 and conditions in 2007. Mallory would die three years later in an attempt to be the first to climb Everest. David Breashears/GlacierWorks

Michael Bailey can be reached at michael.bailey@globe.com.