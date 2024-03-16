Man killed in Fall River stabbing at rooming house

Resident Joseph Bump, 44, was found with “multiple stab wounds,” according to police, and was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital where he died just before 10:30 p.m., a spokesperson for District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in a statement.

At around 9:45 p.m., police responded to the rooming house at 234 Tripp St.after reports of a stabbing during an altercation between residents, according to statements from the Fall River Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

A 44-year-old man was killed in a stabbing at a Fall River rooming house on Friday night, officials said.

Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado, 42, also a resident of the rooming house, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.

He will remain in jail over the weekend and is slated to be arraigned Monday morning in Fall River District Court, the district attorney’s office said.

Fall River police, along with Massachusetts State Police detectives, are investigating the incident, according to the district attorney’s office.

No other information was immediately available.

