Former MBTA transit police officer convicted of raping two woman while on duty in 2012

Shawn McCarthy, 50, who now lives in Maine, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Hayden’s office said in a statement. McCarthy was ordered held after the verdict and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

A former MBTA police officer from Wilmington was convicted Friday of raping two women after taking them on a “joyride” in his cruiser while on duty near the New England Aquarium in 2012, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Former Transit Police Officer Shawn McCarthy at his virtual arraignment in 2020. He was convicted on rape charges on Friday by a Suffolk County jury.

Daniel J. Gaudet, a Boston lawyer representing McCarthy, said his client will appeal the verdict.

“We are deeply disappointed in the jury’s verdicts. We continue to believe in Shawn’s innocence and look forward to his appeal,” Gaudet said in a statement to the Globe.

The two women, who were then in their early 20s, were drinking in Boston when they encountered McCarthy outside the Aquarium T station on July 6, 2012, prosecutors said. He offered the women a “joyride” in his police cruiser, and drove them around the area with his blue lights flashing, prosecutors said.

McCarthy drove to an area near the Museum of Science and stopped in a vacant lot so the women could relieve themselves, prosecutors said. He then told them that he “hadn’t risked his job for nothing” and that he would not take them back downtown until “he got something out of it.”

“The women stated that they feared getting in trouble and had no choice but to submit,” prosecutors said.

Afterward, he drove them back to area around the Aquarium subway station and warned them not to tell anyone about what had happened, prosecutors said.

But almost immediately, one of the women told a male relative of the rape, prosecutors said.

In August, 2019, she divulged the rape again while answering questions on a job application for a law enforcement job. At the time, the women believed the officer had worked for the Boston Police Department.

A further investigation identified the assailant as a Transit police officer. A grand jury investigation with the MBTA police followed soon after, prosecutors said.

“McCarthy admitted that he had two women in the cruiser on the night in question but denied any wrongdoing,” prosecutors said. “He was placed on administrative leave in December 2019 and resigned soon afterward.”

McCarthy was arrested and charged in 2020. A lawyer for McCarthy could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green lauded the women for their bravery for coming forward.

“First and foremost, we must acknowledge the survivors in this horrific incident,” Green said in a statement. “We are in total admiration at the courage and bravery they displayed throughout this ordeal.”

Green condemned McCarthy’s “abhorrent, predatory and vile conduct,” and commended the jury for its “thoughtful and just verdict.”

Green also said Transit police are “committed to restoring the faith and trust of those we are sworn to serve and protect.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.