Police seek to identify two women connected to assault at Roxbury beauty supply store

At around 9:45 a.m., Boston police officers were called to the Hair Stop at 655 Warren St. for an assault and battery in progress, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

Boston police are seeking help from the public in identifying two women allegedly connected to an assault and battery last Thursday in a Roxbury cosmetics and beauty supply store.

When they arrived, they found a “visibly upset” woman inside the store who said she was “jumped” by four women while she was shopping, Boyle said in a phone interview. Witnesses reported that the four women came in and began yelling at the other woman.

The woman told police that one of the women approached her in the back of the store and began punching her. She then said one of them held her while the three others began hitting her repeatedly and ripped her shirt, Boyle said.

The woman who was attacked told police that the women took two Android cell phones and a debit card out of her jacket pocket before fleeing the store.

Witnesses also told officers they saw two women run toward the Grove Hall plaza and get into the backseat of a black Honda. One was wearing a tan-colored vest and the other a black jacket, dark-colored pants, and a gold-colored ponytail.

The woman who said she was assaulted was evaluated by emergency crews at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, Boyle said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4275 or anonymously on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. They can also text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

