John Kerry, 80, insists he’s not retiring: ‘My age is the new 60′

It was Kerry’s last day in his role as President Biden’s top climate diplomat. There was a pile of cookies outside on an aide’s desk, with the initials “JK” frosted in dark green letters on a background of light green. After 28 years in the Senate, four as the secretary of state under President Obama, and three in this role, the sprightly elder statesman of international climate policy was really, finally, definitely about to leave government for good.

WASHINGTON — The cardboard box sat empty, expectant, below the soaring ceiling of John Kerry’s office, an art-moderne chamber that belonged to Secretary of State George C. Marshall after World War II.

Maybe.

“You know, if 3 years from now, or 4 years from now, or next year, President Biden as he begins his second term will say, ‘I’d like you to undertake some special project or something,’ I’d think about it — sure,” Kerry said, leaning back behind his desk on that day, March 6. “I’d be open to doing that.”

Kerry’s time here, as the special presidential envoy for climate, was expected to be a short coda for a long career, an effort to restore American credibility on climate after it crumbled during the Trump presidency, and a test of whether his advocacy for internationalism still works in a changing world.

He insists he has made progress, one country and one deal at a time — starting with this one. In his role, Kerry urged American policymakers to quicken the nation’s transition to a green economy and to cut emissions, and he cajoled other nations to do the same. With scientists warning that the planet could soon cross a dangerous threshold for warming, he knows it’s not enough.

John Kerry, in his office at the State Department in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

“I feel a whole lot better than the day I took the job,” Kerry said. “We’re in a much stronger place than we were, but we’re still not where we need to be.”

Now Kerry says he plans to work to secure funding for green initiatives, taking his search to the private sector in an age of government gridlock.

“The money is not going to come from Congress. It’s not going to come from other parliaments. No one has that much money to be in the trillions of dollars,” Kerry said. “We’re not coming to scale as rapidly as we need to and therefore I’m pretty focused on, how do we mobilize?”

Kerry, 80, was vague about the details of his future endeavors, but clear on one thing: He doesn’t consider this retirement.

“I feel young,” he said. “My age is the new 60 or 55. ... I’m ready to go.”

Kerry has long woven the issue of climate into his work. He likes to tell the story of participating in the first Earth Day in Massachusetts in 1970, and of taking on pollution as the “acid rain king” when he was the state’s lieutenant governor. He attended the first summit in Rio in 1992 that set the stage for decades on U.N, climate negotiations, and folded climate concerns into almost everything he did as secretary of state.

As secretary of state in 2014, he made a deal with China that helped pave the way for the Paris Agreement the following year, a historic accord that he pushed forward in middle-of-the-night negotiations that saw some 200 countries pledge to hold global temperatures below an increase of 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

But Trump yanked the United States out of the Paris agreement and rolled back many of the nation’s other efforts to slow climate change. Democrats and policymakers warn the backsliding will repeat itself if Trump is reelected this fall, although the ever-optimistic Kerry likes to say that the transition to a green economy has gathered too much momentum to be stopped.

Secretary of State John Kerry held his granddaughter as he signs the Paris Agreement on climate change, April 22, 2016, at UN headquarters. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Shortly after he was elected, Biden asked Kerry to return to government in a brand new role that included a seat on the National Security Council. The job had no security detail, and no template. Around the time Kerry was sworn in, in January 2021 during the throes of the pandemic, he gathered with his top aides in one of their backyards to sketch out their plans under heat lamps.

It was a big job, but an awkward one too. A man who had once run the State Department had agreed to take a lesser role. But Kerry dove in; he traveled overseas before Secretary of State Antony Blinken did. There were times when his objectives seemed to clash with those of the rest of the administration, especially when it came to China, a nation Kerry insisted on negotiating with despite its frosty overall relationship with the United States.

“I think our team has proven those critics wrong,” Kerry said, crediting Biden for supporting and empowering his office.

He has been the target of criticism that he is too cozy with oil-producing nations and corporations whose climate commitments amount to little more than “greenwashing.” He dismissed the negative reviews. “Are we working with people, or trying to work with people, who are essential to the solution?” Kerry asked. “You’re damn right we are, unapologetically.”

Initially, Kerry planned on staying for only a year, just long enough to get the nation’s commitment to climate action back on track at the 2021 UN climate conference in Glasgow. But, once that conference wrapped, his work didn’t feel finished.

“We needed to implement a little more and get more done, and we didn’t quite get all we needed and wanted with China and otherwise,” Kerry said.

In 2022, things grew even more dire. By early summer, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia drove global energy prices higher and President Biden’s sweeping climate legislation seemed in danger of dying on the vine. Kerry openly worried that momentum was ebbing.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed that August by President Biden, contained billions of dollars in climate measures and gave Kerry a boost on the international stage — but he got COVID at that fall’s climate conference, in Egypt, sidelining him during key negotiations.

It was last fall, at the UN climate conference in Dubai, where Kerry said he finally achieved the breakthrough he needed . There, nearly 200 countries signed a landmark agreement that called for a transition “away from fossil fuels.”

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber and John Kerry posed for photos at the end of the UN Climate Summit on Dec. 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

“We did something that even almost surpassed our expectation. And it’s as important as Paris, if not more so,” Kerry said, before reciting the language of the agreement by heart.

Not everyone was so pleased with Dubai. Anne Rasmussen of Samoa, the lead negotiator for a group of small island nations that are deeply threatened by climate change, told the conference that they had been left out and that “the course correction that is needed has not yet been secured.”

David Victor, a University of California San Diego professor who studies climate change and policy, said it was less a “pivot” than another step in the process.

John Podesta, who served as a former top aide in the Obama and Clinton administrations, is taking over Kerry’s role; Kerry recently convened a virtual meeting with him and the Chinese negotiators in the hopes that the two nations will continue their climate discussions as Kerry and his Chinese counterpart move on.

Kerry said he is leaving his office after half a century in government with optimism and with a “roadmap” for staving off the worst effects of climate change.

“It’s as rewarding as anything that I’ve done in government,” Kerry said. “I think this and the secretary of state are just two phenomenal jobs. And I’ve been lucky to have both.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.