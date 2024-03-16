New Mission’s Division 5 boys’ title proved the collaboration between co-head coaches Malcolm Smith and Eleazar Clayton was a success

Saturday at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center, Smith and his protégé shared an emphatic embrace as the final buzzer sounded on New Mission’s 57-49 victory over Hoosac Valley for the Division 5 state title.

The veteran coach, hired at New Mission in 2017 after two decades of coaching at the collegiate and high school level, decided that the best path forward was a partnership with his former player, Eleazar Clayton, who would be elevated to interim head coach for the season.

LOWELL — Prior to this season, Malcolm Smith considered stepping away from his role as New Mission boys’ basketball coach, but he didn’t want to shortchange the program.

Throughout the season, Smith would provide advice and serve as a shoulder to lean on as Clayton learned the ropes. Yet the final strategic decisions always fell to Clayton, who starred under Smith at East Boston from 2006-08.

“We may not always see eye-to-eye on everything, but one thing I know is I can trust [Clayton],” Smith said. “I knew that from day one. He’s always been like family, like a son to me. I really wanted to put him in a position where he could take over within the next few years. He’s been in some tough situations this year where he’s had to learn, and he’s done fabulous. He’s exceeded expectations.”

In 2007, Clayton helped Eastie reach the state quarterfinals as a junior. The following preseason, he blew out his knee, and the Jets lost a heartbreaker in the state tournament when Charlestown’s Shabazz Napier drained a deep buzzer-beater.

Clayton grinded at North Platte Junior College in Nebraska, Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y., and finished his collegiate career at UMass Dartmouth in 2015. In 2017, he joined Smith’s staff as associate head coach and junior varsity coach.

While Smith said he dreamed of becoming a coach since degenerative knees began to derail his playing days in middle school, Clayton found his passion after college when he spent two years under former TechBoston coach Johnny Williams before joining New Mission.

“The same things [Smith] taught me are the same things I’m teaching these kids, just hard-nosed basketball,” said Clayton, who also serves as the dean of students at New Mission. “Put your head down and work every day.

“When we got back together, it felt like we were back at Eastie. He’s like a father figure to me. He’s a mentor and he’s always had my back. He’s been there with me through everything, and I’m glad I was able to do this with him.”

Cory McCarthy steered New Mission to four state titles from 2010 to 2016 before handing the reins to Smith. Now the interim Chief of Students for Boston Public Schools, McCarthy had a close eye on the partnership between Smith and Clayton throughout the year.

“It’s the right way to transition,” said McCarthy. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn from the outgoing coach, to the incoming coach, and to have that pass on, and as the year went on I felt Malcolm allowed [Clayton] to do his thing, and his confidence grew, and the kids felt it too.”

In recent years, Smith has been admittedly exhausted from coaching in the competitive Boston City League and trying to steer the Titans back to the highest stage. A new perspective has done wonders for his demeanor, and for the program’s success, with the co-coaches finding a balance that may continue into next season.

“Being in the co-pilot seat has rejuvenated me,” Smith said. “I’m cranky when the season comes. And the fact is being able to step away from the day-to-day stuff has allowed me to put things in perspective.”

“It felt good to have someone rely on you every now and then for advice. And neither of us have egos. That’s one of the things I’ve always preached as a coach, this isn’t about me. This is about the kids. We want a title, but at the end of the day, we want to instill pride in the kids, win or lose, if you stick with us, we’re going to advocate for you for the rest of your life.”