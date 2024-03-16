Once again, Vermont dashes UMass Lowell’s hopes of a spot in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

For the second year in a row, UMass Lowell lost to Vermont in the America East title game, falling just one game short of a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Top-seeded Vermont began to pull away with 10 minutes to go in the game and fended off a late surge from the Riverhawks to seal a 66-61 win and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. UMass Lowell missed four critical free throws down the stretch, and Vermont closed out the game to secure its third straight America East title.
UMass Lowell entered halftime with a 32-29 lead despite going 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
The Riverhawks have made three America East title game appearances in the last four years — including a loss to Vermont in last year’s championship game — but have never won the trophy.
Vermont will find out its seed and first-round matchup during the NCAA tournament selection show, which begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
