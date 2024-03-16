Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla explains why he has shifted the rotations and responsibilities of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown recently

But in recent weeks coach Joe Mazzulla has been shifting their rotations and responsibilities a bit. In last Saturday’s win against the Suns, for example, Tatum played the entire second half. Then in Thursday’s rematch against Phoenix, Tatum stayed on for the whole first quarter while Brown went to the bench first. Brown then played the entire second quarter and Tatum appeared for just five minutes.

Brown then starts the second quarter on the bench while Tatum guides the second unit. Most often, Tatum plays the entire third quarter before sitting to start the fourth, with Brown receiving a breather during the third.

The substation patterns of Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been consistent and familiar for most of this season. After the two share the court for about the first six minutes, Tatum generally receives a break while Brown finishes the quarter.

Advertisement

“It’s both of them were having constant, free-flowing conversation throughout the game,” Mazzulla said. “Credit to them for just kind of trusting the staff on the decision that was made at the time, but there’s a few things that go into it.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Obviously, if one of them is playing really well, you want to keep that. [On Thursday] we changed the pattern so we could keep the matchups that we wanted later in the half, later in the quarter. So it’s just a thing that, at first, is in the best interest of them. And then the next best thing is how can we make sure we’re taking advantage of the matchups having the right lineup?”

Brown has been assuming a larger workload on offense recently. He is attempting 23 shots per game in March, compared with 20 for Tatum. It’s the first month this season in which Brown has averaged more field goal attempts than his fellow All-Star.

Advertisement

Mazzulla said there has not been a concerted effort to find more opportunities for Brown. The Celtics are just responding to how defenses are challenging them, and the skill sets of Brown and Tatum give Boston plenty of options.

“Jaylen’s impact comes in transition with his speed and his physicality and his ability to create defense to offense with his on-ball defense and pressure,” Mazzulla said. “And so a lot of those shots are really in transition because of his ability to run. And Tatum’s come in the half court where he likes to play chess and take advantage of pick-and-roll matchups where they’re handling or screening.

“So the amount [of shots] doesn’t really matter much. The process of getting them [matters]. And I think since the All-Star break throughout the second half of the season, they’ve both been really fighting to get the best possible [shots] for them and their teammates through what the game is giving them.”

Fitting right in

The Celtics brought forward Xavier Tillman along slowly after acquiring him from the Grizzlies last month. It was partly to help him get over some persistent left knee soreness, but partly to help him acclimate to a new team and system before pushing him into action.

Over the last two games, though, Tillman is averaging 22.2 minutes. Prior to this stretch, he had not reached the 18-minute mark since joining the Celtics.

“Just being patient, waiting for him to understand the language, understand the dynamics of it,” Mazzulla said. “Obviously, the staff has done a great job getting on the floor with him, walking him through all of the rules and areas. And just him hearing it in the first few shootarounds and film sessions and getting a clear understanding of what expectations are.”

Advertisement

Mazzulla said the Celtics value Tillman’s versatility and ability to play alongside other bigs. He shared the court with Luke Kornet for a stretch of Tuesday’s win over the Jazz and joined Al Horford in Thursday’s win over the Suns.

“Xavier’s super easy to play with,” Horford said. “On the court he’s making the right read, making the right play. He can defend really well, moves his feet really well, just makes the game easy for me. He takes a lot of pressure off me when I’m out there with him. He just knows how to play, so I’m really excited to be able to play with him and develop that chemistry.”

Welcome back

Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been around the team often this season. He returned this past week, sitting courtside Thursday before stopping by Friday’s practice. At the start of the season, Mazzulla reached out to all Celtics alumni and encouraged them to visit.

“[Pierce] kind of normalized his presence, being here for training camp, being in coaches’ meetings, being at practice,” Mazzulla said. “I felt like that was a really big step to kind of tie the past and present together and make them more humanizing, instead of through the banners and through pictures.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.