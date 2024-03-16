Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, Jaylin Williams Crawford share the stage in Charlestown’s Division 3 title victory

“These guys work really hard,” said Charlestown sixth-year coach Hugh Coleman. “If you could see their work ethic and their commitment, on a daily basis. It’s real. I’m proud of these guys.”

Their names will now be etched in the record books after leading the Charlestown boys’ basketball team to a 61-40 victory over Old Rochester Saturday for the Division 3 state title, and their story is still being written.

LOWELL — Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and Jaylin Williams Crawford grew up in the shadow of legends.

Charlestown (23-2) closed the season on a hot streak with wins in the Comcast Classic and Boston City League Tournament, then carried that momentum into a dominant state tournament run.

Old Rochester's Chase Besancon (left, No. 10) grabs onto Charlestown High's Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (right, No. 4) as he drives to the basket in Saturday's Division 3 boys' final. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hunter-Coleman, a 6-foot sophomore point guard, and Williams Crawford, a 6-6 junior forward, paced the Townies at every turn, including a huge combined effort at the Tsongas Center.

Teammates since they linked up on the AAU circuit in the fourth grade, the duo combined for 44 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 11 steals, and 2 blocks to lead Charlestown in a wire-to-wire victory, sealed by a 28-10 run in the late third quarter into the fourth.

Coleman, a 1997 Charlestown graduate, returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach during the latter half of Jack O’Brien’s dynastic run in the early 2000s. After leading Brighton to two state titles in a nine-year span, he returned as head coach in 2018, and just clinched the program’s eighth state championship.

Charlestown High's Jaylin Williams Crawford (left, No. 11) did not yield in the paint as he attempted to block Old Rochester's Gavin Martin (No. 20) during the first half of Saturday's Division 3 boys' final. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Old Rochester's John Butler (left, No. 11) turns over the ball against the tight defense of Charlestown High's Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (right, No. 4). Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As his son, and the nephew of legendary point guard Derek Coleman, Hunter-Coleman has been aware of Charlestown’s legacy throughout his life. Williams Crawford is Coleman’s nephew, and assistant coach Paul Becklens played point guard on Charlestown’s last title team in 2005.

“It feels great to be part of that legacy now,” said Hunter-Coleman. “My uncle, my dad, and all my cousins, knowing that their names are up there on those banners, and now my name’s going to be on it, feels great.”

Williams Crawford is one of eight varsity players on the roster that made the honor roll this year, an achievement he partially credits to Coleman and the coaching staff.

“[Coleman is] like a father figure to me,” Williams Crawford said. “Ever since I was in seventh grade, he’s told me that we’re going to win the state and city championship. I’m glad I got to experience that. It’s something that will stay with me forever.”

Old Rochester (21-5) hung tough in the first half and closed the gap to 27-23 early in the third quarter with senior captains John Butler (13 points) and Chase Besancon (17 points) leading the way, but the Bulldogs couldn’t match Charlestown’s star power.

“[Hunter-Coleman] sets the tone out there when the ball is in his hands, and Crawford on the glass, jumping out of the gym, they were just too much,” said Old Rochester coach Steve Carvalho.

With both stars eligible to return next season, Division 3 will almost assuredly run through Charlestown.

“What you’re seeing on the court from [Hunter-Coleman and Williams Crawford] is that they’re leaders,” Coleman said. “They lead on the court and in the classroom. People say that all the time, but when you hear what teachers and people in our community have to say about them, you know why they’re special.”

“I had an awesome experience with Coach O’Brien,” said an emotional Coleman. “It changed my life. To come back to Charlestown and do this with my son, it means so much. It’s full circle.”

In the end, the Charlestown boys' basketball team reaped its reward and hoisted the hardware in an on-court celebration of its Division 3 title at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Charlestown boys' basketball team was in a mood to celebrate after claiming the Division 3 boys' title. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Charlestown 61, Old Rochester 40

At Tsongas Center, Lowell

Old Rochester (20-5) 11 5 14 10 — 40

Charlestown (23-2) 14 12 19 15 — 61

OLD ROCHESTER — Chase Besancon 7-2-17, John Butler 5-0-13, Zack Mourao 1-2-4, Gavin Martin 2-0-5, Noah Mendes 0-1-1. Totals 15-5-40.

CHARLESTOWN — Jaylen Hunter-Coleman 8-2-18, Jaylin Williams Crawford 12-2-26, Jordany Mak 1-0-3, Damante Vanheyningen 3-3-10, Trevari Andrews 1-0-2, Francis Nelson 1-0-2. Totals 26-7-61.

3-pt. goals: ORR Chase Besancon, John Butler 3, Gavin Martin; C Jordany Mak, Damante Vanheyningen.



