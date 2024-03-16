Flyers at Bruins: After a long-awaited OT win, Boston returns home for date with Philly

The Bruins’ win in Montreal on Thursday was Boston’s third win in its last eight overtime games; the Bruins lead the league in overtime games with 24 and have lost 15 of those.

By that metric, Thursday’s win was a breath of fresh air.

Now that the deadline has passed, Jake DeBrusk is still around and scoring again, and the Bruins are seeing some sun. Boston is on to the Flyers, who haven’t beaten the Bruins since October 2021 and took a beating at TD Garden earlier this season.