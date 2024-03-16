Flyers at Bruins: After a long-awaited OT win, Boston returns home for date with Philly

The Bruins’ win in Montreal on Thursday was Boston’s third win in its last eight overtime games; the Bruins lead the league in overtime games with 24 and have lost 15 of those.
By that metric, Thursday’s win was a breath of fresh air.
Now that the deadline has passed, Jake DeBrusk is still around and scoring again, and the Bruins are seeing some sun. Boston is on to the Flyers, who haven’t beaten the Bruins since October 2021 and took a beating at TD Garden earlier this season.
Boston (93 points, second in East) is going for its fourth win in its past five games. Here’s your preview.
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -200. O/U: 5.5.
FLYERS
Season record: 34-25-8. vs. spread: 41-26. Over/under: 29-36, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 4-5-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
BRUINS
Season record: 39-14-15. vs. spread: 34-34. Over/under: 32-35, 1 push
Last 10 games: 5-2-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Philadelphia 193, Boston 222
Goals allowed: Philadelphia 199, Boston 182
Power play: Philadelphia 13.2%, Boston 23.2%
Penalty minutes: Philadelphia 736, Boston 673
Penalty kill: Philadelphia 85.0%, Boston 81.9%
Faceoffs won: Philadelphia 49.6%, Boston 49.1%
Stat of the day: Thursday’s win in Montreal was the Bruins’ 24th overtime game of the season in 68 total games. That’s over 35 percent of Boston’s games.
Notes: The Bruins begin their longest remaining homestand of the regular season when the Philadelphia Flyers pay a visit Saturday night for the first of two meetings between the teams in consecutive weeks. ... Earning a 2-1 overtime win in Montreal on Thursday to go to 4-1-1 in their last six games was key for the Bruins, who sit just one point behind the first-place Florida Panthers in both the Eastern Conference and overall NHL standings. ... It was the Bruins’ 24th game that required an extra session. ... Thursday also marked the Bruins debut for defenseman Andrew Peeke, who was acquired from the Blue Jackets at the trade deadline. Matt Grzelcyk and forward James van Riemsdyk were both unavailable against Montreal (illness) and are listed as day-to-day. ... Philadelphia has alternated results for nine straight games (4-4-1) entering the matchup in Boston, most recently suffering a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday.
