Foxborough repeats as champions with a tour de force Division 3 title run

“It’s hard to be the No. 1 seed all season,” said Foxborough coach Lisa Downs. “Everyone has their calendar marked for the day that they’re going to meet you, and every single day, you’re getting everybody’s best game . . . It didn’t really matter which opponent we were playing. They were really just focused on fine-tuning the little things that they had control of.”

The top-seeded Warriors took control for most of Saturday’s championship game against second-seeded Norwell at the Tsongas Center en route to a 66-43 victory. The triumph capped a dominant state tournament run in which they won every game by more than 20 points.

LOWELL — Last year, the Foxborough girls’ basketball team caught everyone by relative surprise when the Warriors stormed to a Division 2 title as a No. 5 seed. This year, in Division 3, they had the biggest target — and it didn’t matter.

The Foxborough girls' basketball team unyielding attention to detail resulted in a celebration of the Division 3 title Saturday at UMass Lowell's Tsongas Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Foxborough (24-2) opened with a picturesque 17-2 first quarter, holding Norwell without a made field goal. Center Addie Ruter dominated the paint and flashed impressive touch on a few turnaround jumpers. The Warriors kept their foot on the gas through most of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 31-11 and forcing a Norwell timeout.

The Clippers showed some fight out of the timeout with an 11-0 run. Reagan Dowd, after a cold shooting start, drilled a big 3-pointer from the top of the arc to cut the deficit to 31-22 at the half. But Foxborough extinguished the threat with the dynamic backcourt of Camryn Collins and Kailey Sullivan taking turns connecting in transition to reignite the pace as part of a 9-0 response.

Norwell High's Reagan Down (left, No. 15) collides with Foxborough's Camryn Collins (right, No. 2), who led the top-seeded Warriors with a game-high 25 points in the final game of her high school career. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Foxborough guard Kailey Sullivan (left, No. 11) brings the ball upcourt against Norwell's Sophie Lombardi (No. 3). Sullivan chipped in 15 points and combined with teammates Camryn Collins (25 points) and Addie Ruter (17 points) to account for 57 of Foxborough's 66 total points. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“The third quarter is always our go-to quarter,” Downs said. “I always say that that’s the most important quarter of the game because you have to come out with a lot of energy.”

In the fourth quarter, it was all Collins, wowing the crowd with her herky-jerky dribble moves and smooth jump shot. The final dagger came when Sullivan dribbled to her left and fed Collins with a perfect bounce pass on a backdoor cut.

“I think at some point, I know my strengths and my defenses weaknesses,” Collins said, “so I just have to attack it, and I guess I always end up doing it in the second half.”

Collins, a Rider-bound senior, capped her high school career with a game-high 25 points. Ruter racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, and Sullivan tossed in 15 points. The superstar trio combined for 57 of Foxborough’s 66 points.

“It’s a balance of staying humble and being confident,” Collins said. “We’ve had to work hard the past two years and keep building, so it was a hard road, but I’m really glad that we came out on top.”

Maddie Oliver led the Clippers (23-2) with 17 points in the loss, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process. Dowd added 10 points and seven steals in Norwell’s first state final since 1989.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Norwell coach Matt Marani. “[You have] visions of coming in and finishing it off, but it means a lot because of the effort that was put in. So I’m very proud of them, and we hope to use this as a motivating factor.”

Foxborough's Camryn Collins (center, holding trophy) got the party started for the top-seeded Warriors. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Foxborough coach Lisa Downs finally allowed herself to smile as she watched her team revel in its Division 3 championship celebration. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Foxborough 66, Norwell 43

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

Norwell (23-2) 2 20 9 12 — 43

Foxborough (24-2) 17 14 17 18 — 66

NORWELL — Paige Maguire 1 0 2, Alex Cassidy 1 3 5, Tess Murray 1 0 2, Evvy Demong 0 1 1, Mia Marsh 1 1 3, Maddie Oliver 6 4 17, Reagan Dowd 3 3 10, Heidi Warren 1 0 3. Totals 14 12 43. FOXBOROUGH — Camryn Collins 11 2 25, Kailey Sullivan 6 1 15, Erin Foley 1 0 3, Camilla Burton 1 0 2, Addie Ruter 8 1 17. Totals 27 4 62.

3-pt. goals: N Maddie Oliver, Reagan Dowd, Heidi Warren; F Camryn Collins, Kailey Sullivan 2, Erin Foley.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.