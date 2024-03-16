Report: Isaiah Thomas returning to NBA with Suns

Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly returning to the NBA ranks, as he plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic.

The former two-time All-Star sharpshooter played four games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, scoring at least 30 points in every game. In his last game, Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., he had a game-high 34 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in 35 minutes.