Report: Isaiah Thomas returning to NBA with Suns

By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTSUpdated March 16, 2024, 19 minutes ago
Isaiah Thomas last saw time in the NBA with Charlotte in the 2021-2022 season.Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly returning to the NBA ranks, as he plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic.

The former two-time All-Star sharpshooter played four games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, scoring at least 30 points in every game. In his last game, Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., he had a game-high 34 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

Overall, the 11-year NBA veteran shot 45 percent from 3-point range. No doubt, that caught the attention of the Suns (39-28), who currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Thomas last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, seeing 17 games of action in Charlotte. He played three seasons in Boston (2015-18), being named an All-Star in both 2017 and 2018, averaging 24.7 points per game. He was named second team All-NBA in 2017.

