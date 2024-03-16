Report: Isaiah Thomas returning to NBA with Suns

Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly returning to the NBA ranks, as he plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic.
The former two-time All-Star sharpshooter played four games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, scoring at least 30 points in every game. In his last game, Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., he had a game-high 34 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in 35 minutes.
IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024
Overall, the 11-year NBA veteran shot 45 percent from 3-point range. No doubt, that caught the attention of the Suns (39-28), who currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.
Thomas last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, seeing 17 games of action in Charlotte. He played three seasons in Boston (2015-18), being named an All-Star in both 2017 and 2018, averaging 24.7 points per game. He was named second team All-NBA in 2017.
