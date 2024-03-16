Former NBA stars Jerry Stackhouse and Juwan Howard couldn’t pass the test coaching in college

In Nashville, Jerry Stackhouse was fired after five years at Vanderbilt, including a 9-23 record this season. Stackhouse was an NBA assistant before taking the Vanderbilt job, one of the more difficult in a Power Five conference. He took the Commodores to the NIT last season and coached NBA players such as Aaron Nesmith and Scotty Pippen Jr. , but he could never lift the program into competing with the likes of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Former NBA players have been jumping into college coaching for decades, but two notable names were fired this past week. Michigan removed Juwan Howard after five years, two NCAA Tournament appearances, and one NIT appearance. But the program had declined considerably, and the Wolverines finished 8-24 this season.

Stackhouse appeared to be a man defeated after his team’s 90-85 overtime loss to Arkansas in the first round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday. He came to the SEC as an All-Star NBA player and decorated college star at North Carolina. Perhaps 10 years ago, that résumé would have worked wonders in recruiting. But not with NIL. Big names mean less and big money means more.

“There’s a lot that goes into college basketball. Changing landscape,” Stackhouse said after the loss. “The approach to college basketball has changed a lot from the time that we started. When we first started here, we thought that just getting on par with the other schools, having the facilities and things like that, would help. Now that’s not enough.

“Used to be where you could go, you make all the calls, you go show kids as much interest as you can, do all those type things. Now you’ve got to reach out to their agents. You know what I’m saying? That’s where it is in order to really get in the door.”

College basketball is no longer about whether you can send a prospect to the NBA but how much he’ll be paid while he’s in college. As long as some players are being paid handsomely in college, they’ll stay, regardless of how many All-Star Games their coach has played.

“NIL, that’s a big part of it,” Stackhouse said. “You have to be a player in that. Quite frankly, we hadn’t been a big player in that yet. So those are the things that have to become a part of it. I love the way we built it, though. I feel like we’re going to be ahead of the game. Vanderbilt is going to be ahead of the game because we’re doing it with the right kids. We built it with freshmen. We built it with development. That’s how we’ll continue to do it.

“If I’m not here, I would hope that they would be because it’s about this university, it’s about getting a first-class, world-class education. I would never hope that anybody had what I had coming in here with a pretty bare cupboard, having to try to go out and find this, that, and the other.

“I just think this is a great nucleus of young guys that has a really bright future. When things kind of balance out, when the dust settles from the COVID years, the NIL, it’s going to come back to high school kids. Nobody’s talking about high school kids right now. Everybody wants to get older.”

The NBA Draft has changed considerably because of NIL. The money has encouraged prospects to stay in school unless they are lottery picks or want to make the leap and perhaps play a season in the G League. NIL has made the transfer portal a college version of free agency, where players will quickly transfer for better financial packages.

“Once the dust settles on that, the teams that decided to still invest in younger guys, invest in development, will be the ones that win out,” Stackhouse said. “I love my job. I love coaching. I love teaching kids. I love the basketball part of it. I think early on, we all have some mess-ups. I probably messed up a little bit early on.”

Stackhouse was no-nonsense as a player and as a coach, and he said perhaps he was more intimidating than he expected. Like his counterpart Mike Woodson at Indiana, Stackhouse carried the pre-pandemic NBA style of wearing suits on the sideline. In today’s more casual society, does that make him less approachable and more imposing? He had to ponder that question.

“They don’t really know the context of why I wear these suits,” Stackhouse explained. “I wear these suits because of going to church on Easter Sunday. If you’ve done that, you know that. My mama used to try to put suits on layaway for us to go to church. One time she didn’t have the money to get that suit off of layaway. I saw that disappointment in her. So that’s why I wear these suits, because of my mama.

“For the time she couldn’t see me in that suit she had on layaway, she’s going to see me in a suit every day. She turned 95 [Tuesday]. She can barely see. But when she looks up at the TV, she’s going to see me in a suit.”

There have been plenty of college coaches who came from the NBA and plenty of those who eventually were fired. NBA playing experience is no longer a recruiting tool or even an asset.

“I think it was just some type of bias from guys that come from the NBA,” Stackhouse said. “That’s always been a little bit of noise there. I just think if you really get to know me, you understand who I am.

“Because I had a career before I got to Vanderbilt, a lot of people, that’s all that they saw. They didn’t really take a chance to get to know me. Maybe that’s where the disconnect was with some fans. But for me the basketball has always been the solace, what I love to do, what I love to teach.”

The undeniable fact is regardless of the circumstances and the money and the transfer portal, the ultimate goal is the NCAA Tournament. If a former NBA player can get you there, he’s got the job. If a junior college coach can, he or she will get that opportunity. NBA pedigree matters little, and Stackhouse said he realized that.

“I know the NCAA Tournament is the ultimate goal, right?” he said. “We haven’t done that. I haven’t done that. No matter what, those results are those results. We got close last year. Probably the same people that sit here and say that we never made the tournament in five years, those are the same people that were raising hell because they thought we were snubbed last year. That’s part of the battle you deal with. That’s part of being with coaching.

“I just think being here, it’s been a great experience. I’m so thankful for this opportunity. I came in here with an opportunity to grow. I’ve never been a head coach other than in the G League. I’ve never been a college coach before. I had an opportunity to come in here and grow with some people.”

Stackhouse would be a strong candidate to join an NBA staff and perhaps become a head coach. Or he could apply for perhaps lesser college jobs and rebuild his reputation. College basketball has turned treacherous for coaches, even those with household names.

“Nothing is going to change with me,” Stackhouse said. “I’ve had a job since I was 9 years old, you know what I’m saying? I used to go to work with my daddy cutting trees, bricklaying. I’m a worker. I had a work permit when I was 14 so I could work early. A job ain’t never been my problem. I’m thankful for this one. I’m going to be thankful for every moment that I’ve been here and use all of the experiences that I’ve had, all the great people I’ve worked with, to try to help me in whatever situation I am going forward.”

Former Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse wears suits on the sidelines as a tribute to his mother. Carly Mackler/Getty

ETC.

Thomas still has

NBA in his sights

Isaiah Thomas will play the fourth game of his return to professional basketball on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., as his Salt Lake City Stars take on Grand Rapids. His return has been impressive, as the 5-foot-9-inch former All-Star has averaged 32 points on 40.9 percent 3-point shooting, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in the G League.

He is free to sign with any NBA team. Thomas touched on his journey this past week after the Stars’ win over Wisconsin, when he played in front of some Celtics staff in town to play the Jazz. But he’s pushing for a return for more reasons than regaining glory.

“I got a lot of people to root for me, that’s the easy part to keep going,” Thomas said. “Everybody is like somewhat rooting for me and is inspired by my story. Everybody just says keep going because it helps them in some way, some fashion. So I’m just taking it day by day, trying to enjoy the experience, helping these young guys and just sharpen my tools, sharpen my skills, and just be ready for whatever is next.”

Thomas’s two sons are his inspiration. Coming back from multiple hip surgeries to play well at the highest level is his ultimate goal, even if at 35 it’s unlikely.

“I don’t want them to hit a wall in life and give up,” he said. “They’re really seeing me and watching my every move right now. So it’s like even if I wanted to I couldn’t give up. I got a few years of this at least. I’m going to chase everything that I possibly can and give the game everything I possibly can, and I know even if it doesn’t have anything to do with sports, life in general, it’s going to help my kids and it’s going to help another kid who’s something through some real things they can’t control, and that’s the most important thing. If I can help one person with what they’re going through, that’s my job and I’ve done it.”

Thomas still has the utmost confidence in his skills and game. He knows he needs to prove he can still play against professional competition. It may only result in a 10-day or a rest-of-the-season contract in the G League, but the desire and passion are still there. Thomas believes he can be a productive NBA player once again, metal in his hip and all.

“The crazy thing about it is I’m 5-9 and these opportunities don’t come all the time, and I know with a guy being hurt at 5-9, they kind of look past you,” he said. “They don’t think you could be as special as you were before. But ask anybody that would guard me, I’m that same player. I’m just super thankful to be out here, for real. I’m just appreciative of everybody that’s been pulling for me. I impact any and everything when I’m in the building, and I know that for a fact. And that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to showcase who I am, but I’m here to help them young dudes be great.”

Thomas’s injury case may have led to the advancement of load management in the NBA. He played two months with a torn hip labrum, essentially derailing his career. The Celtics traded him to the Cavaliers while he was less than healthy, and Thomas never cashed in on that potential nine-figure contract he sought. Many NBA players noted Thomas’s case and decided to empower themselves. Players and teams were more cautious with injuries, fearing the long-term repercussions. Players played hurt less, and the Load Management Era took full effect.

“My peers show me all the love and that’s what matters the most,” Thomas said. “That could have been the start of something for sure because before that happened, you didn’t hear about load management. You didn’t hear about guys protecting themselves. You live and you learn. I went through that moment, that experience, and I really came out of it on top when nobody thought I would. Whether I’m back in the NBA or not, I’ve played for numerous NBA teams since that. I think I’m the first basketball player to ever play with metal in his body. So I’m just trying to move the game forward and showcase the never-give-up mentality because I know I’ve got a lot left. I know I’ve got a few years to give the game everything I have and I’m just going to keep striving to do that.”

Thomas’s two sons are his inspiration. Here, he talks to his son Jaden following the Celtics' 123-111 win against the Wizards in a second-round playoff game in 2017. Michael Dwyer

Layups

The 76ers, trying to boost their sagging club, added former Hornets first-round pick Kai Jones on a 10-day contract. Jones was considered a Charlotte prospect before a series of disturbing social media posts last summer discussing his playing time, criticizing teammates, declaring himself the best basketball player of all time, and finally requesting a trade. The Hornets waived Jones, a 6-11 swingman, in October. Philadelphia has been decimated by injuries and has shuttled players in and out on 10-day contracts. The 76ers recently allowed the contracts of former Grizzlies two-way player Kenneth Lofton Jr. and former first-round pick Darius Bazley to expire, and both joined the Jazz on 10-day deals. Taking on Jones with a 10-day contract is a low-risk move that could pay dividends if Jones comes close to his potential . . . It’s highly unlikely they’ll get into the Play-In Tournament, but the Rockets are creeping up on the Warriors for the 10th seed, entering Friday 3½ games behind Golden State with 16 to play. The Rockets have won four straight and six of 10 to make a push. Houston was one of the league’s worst road teams entering the All-Star break, but four of its recent wins have come away from Toyota Center. Houston’s remaining schedule is difficult with two games against the Mavericks and matchups with the Warriors and Timberwolves. But there are three games against the sinking Jazz and a pair against the Trail Blazers. Of course, the Rockets will have to make this run without rising star center Alperen Sengun, who badly sprained his ankle last weekend against the Kings and is expected to miss the remainder of the season . . . For those wondering about former Celtics, ex-first-round selection Romeo Langford is playing with the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars, but not affiliated with an NBA franchise, and averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17 games. The Celtics selected Langford in the first round in 2019 before including him in the trade that brought Derrick White from the Spurs. The Spurs did not renew Langford’s contract and former Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, now an executive with the Jazz, signed him to a G League contract. Langford, who has been beset with injuries, is still only 24.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.