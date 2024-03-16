Here are some trends developing in spring training that are worth noting

Truth be told, position players could be ready in a few weeks. But pitchers need time to build up innings while facing hitters. Spring training also is a profitable enterprise, let’s not forget that.

This isn’t 1975. Players don’t need 40 days to get in shape for the season. They now arrive at camp after a full offseason of workouts with most players employing professional trainers.

Spring training has come to the point where everybody just wants to get the season started.

Beyond checking days off the calendar as Opening Day approaches, there are some trends developing in Florida and Arizona that are worth noting:

▪ The Orioles are a terror: Baltimore won 16 of its first 21 games and led the Grapefruit League in runs. That’s not some fluke.

Adding Corbin Burnes to the young core of stars stamped the Orioles as the team to beat in the American League East, and they’re comfortable with the expectations.

Jackson Holliday was given No. 87 for spring training. That could change if the 20-year-old comes out of camp as the starting second baseman. Even if he doesn’t, Holliday will be in the majors soon.

Outfielder Colton Cowser, who turns 24 on Wednesday, has been one of the most impressive hitters in Florida, statistically and according to scouts.

As new owners prepare to take over from the Angelos family, the Orioles are positioned for long-term success.

▪ Paul Skenes is the real deal: The first pick of the 2023 draft by the Pirates appeared in only one Grapefruit League game and was told he wouldn’t make the team. But the 21-year-old from LSU seems sure to make his debut within a few months, if not sooner.

Consider this six-pitch at-bat against Holliday in a Spring Breakout prospects game. Skenes started out with fastballs of 101 and 102 miles per hour that Holliday took for balls. A changeup was fouled off.

Skenes came back with 101 that was just off the plate. Then came a breaking ball that Holliday missed and a changeup off the outside corner he swung through.

“Not fair,” wrote Hall of Famer Jim Palmer on X. He compared the 6-foot-6-inch, 235-pound Skenes to Nolan Ryan.

▪ Competitive Padres: The death of free-spending owner Peter Seidler, the trade of Juan Soto to the Yankees, and the loss of Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to free agency seemed to signal a step back for the Padres.

But never count out president of baseball operations A.J. Preller. He swung a trade for Dylan Cease and seems set to start the season with 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Merrill.

Merrill had a .995 OPS through 13 Cactus League games and accompanied the Padres to South Korea this past week to open the season.

“He’s earned what’s coming after the plane,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Merrill, who turns 21 in April, was the team’s first-round pick in 2021 out of a high school in Maryland. He finished last season in Double A. Merrill was a shortstop in the minors, but the Padres are trying him in center field.

A rotation fronted by Cease, Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and former Boston College pitcher Michael King (obtained from the Yankees as part of the Soto deal) will be competitive.

They could use a run producer like J.D. Martinez to DH.

▪ Yankees woes: Gerrit Cole is expected to miss 1-2 months with an elbow injury. Marcus Stroman was asked to start Opening Day and turned it down. Aaron Boone settled on Nestor Cortes, who had a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts last season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is dealing with an abdominal strain and slimmed-down Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t found his swing.

HE’S A KEEPER

Rule 5 pick Slaten

has impressed Red Sox

There was a time when Red Sox officials attended the annual Rule 5 Draft only to see if any of their prospects were taken.

That changed when Garrett Whitlock was plucked from the Yankees in 2020. He’s provided 4.9 WAR since.

In December, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow arranged for the Mets to take righthander Justin Slaten from the Rangers with the seventh pick, then traded a prospect for him.

Through Friday, Slaten had pitched 5⅓ innings in five Grapefruit League games, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

At this stage, it’s not a question of if the Sox will keep him. It’s how much they could use the 26-year-old.

“He’s been great. Swing-and-miss stuff,” manager Alex Cora said. “Throwing strikes, which is the most important thing.

“We’ve added things during camp that he needs to do to be a big leaguer: holding runners, expanding the [strike] zone with your stuff, getting ahead.”

Slaten was a third-round pick by the Rangers in 2019 and reached Triple A last season. The Sox see him as being able to work two innings at a time out of the bullpen.

“His stuff will play at this level,” Cora said. “Just like Garrett said a few years ago, they don’t want to go back. They want to be here. They want to be big leaguers and he has a shot.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ A few readers have emailed suggesting the Sox must have missed a preexisting injury with Lucas Giolito when he had his physical.

That’s a convenient excuse but incorrect in this case. Giolito had a physical before he signed in January and again at the start of camp, and the team’s medical staff did its due diligence.

The Sox also had access to information from the physicals he took last season after being traded to the Angels in July, then claimed off waivers by the Guardians in August.

That Giolito had Tommy John surgery in 2012 would have triggered an even more extensive look at his elbow.

Sometimes it’s just one pitch. That can happen with pitchers.

▪ During a conference call to discuss ESPN’s coverage of the coming season, vice president of production Phil Orlins praised Eduardo Perez for his ability to interview Latin American players.

“A guy like Rafael Devers, who doesn’t do many interviews at all, especially in English, he’s happy to go on and catch a pop fly and talk about his favorite flavor of ice cream in a mix of Spanish and English,” Orlins said. “It really opens up access to the stars of the game.”

Orlins is right, Perez does an excellent job. But Devers does plenty of interviews and is increasingly comfortable speaking in English with reporters he knows. Compared with a few years ago, he’s come a long way.

But it does speak to the national perception of Devers, which is that he’s a star player in the shadows. Devers has a $313.5 million contract, so what does he care about public relations? But perhaps it’s something he, the Sox, and his agents should discuss.

▪ That baseball has changed from even just a few years ago is evident every time you watch a game. But how can that be put into a statistical context?

Like this: Cora feels a team would be “just fine” to get 25 innings from its rotation through one turn. That’s only five innings per pitcher.

“Nobody’s going to be like the 2005 White Sox [who had four starters with at least 204 innings]. We know that,” Cora said. “That’s in the past.”

Anything short of that, Cora said, is a problem because it will wear down the bullpen.

“If you get 30, you’re gold,” Cora said. “Those six innings are huge.”

Cora looked at the 2021 Sox as having ample innings with Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Eduardo Rodriguez combining for 495 innings.

The Sox have not had a pitcher with at least 200 innings since Rodriguez had 203⅓ in 2019. Only five pitchers — Logan Webb (Giants), Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks), Gerrit Cole (Yankees), Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), and Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) — did it last season.

▪ Joe Dunand, a 28-year-old infielder, was in major league camp before being assigned to the minors on March 7. He is the nephew of Alex Rodriguez.

▪ If you ever visited McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., you likely saw the large murals of the players who advanced to the majors. With the ballpark headed for the wrecking ball, they are up for auction.

So if you ever wanted Bo Diaz or Chico Walker to grace your Sox collection, this is your chance. The more notable players have higher starting bids.

Go to bidlive.bruneauandco.com for information.

Lucas Giolito had a physical before he signed in January and again at the start of camp, but he suffered an elbow injury that required surgery this week. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

ETC.

DiSarcina decides

he’s had enough

After 32 years in professional baseball, Gary DiSarcina is ready to enjoy a summer on Cape Cod.

The 56-year-old Billerica native isn’t closing the door on future opportunities in the game, but he considers himself retired and is ready to be a full-time husband, son, father, and grandfather.

“I missed so much over the years. It’s time to do something else,” DiSarcina said. “I’m very comfortable with the decision.”

His family and friends threw DiSarcina a party two weeks ago in Sandwich to celebrate his decision. John Farrell, a former teammate with the Angels, was among the guests, as was former Red Sox traveling secretary Jack McCormick.

In 2017, DiSarcina was Farrell’s bench coach with the Red Sox. He managed the team to a victory against Toronto on July 1 when Farrell was given a day off to watch his son, Luke, make his major league debut with the Twins.

“That was one of the highlights for me, managing the Sox to a victory,” DiSarcina said. “As a kid who grew up in Billerica, I would have never imagined that.”

DiSarcina was drafted out of UMass in 1988 by the Angels, made his debut in 1989, and went on to play 12 seasons with the organization. He was an All-Star in 1995 and finished his career with 1,086 games, tied for 10th in franchise history.

DiSarcina then embarked on a 17-year career as a coach with the Red Sox, Angels, Mets, and Nationals.

“I wanted to be a high school history teacher and coach the baseball team,” he said. “I didn’t have a goal to be a major league player.”

DiSarcina has plenty on his plate this spring and summer. His son, JR, is set to play for the New England Knockouts in the independent Frontier League.

The team plays in Brockton, only an hour from DiSarcina’s home in Barnstable.

Daughter Carlee has a 2-year-old daughter and another baby on the way.

“I haven’t seen my son play in person since he was in Little League,” DiSarcina said. “I’m looking forward to that and being a grandfather and helping out there. Maybe I’ll help out coaching my son’s team. That would be something fun.”

DiSarcina also is an amateur beekeeper. Farrell, who became a lobsterman after leaving baseball, advised DiSarcina to stay busy and continue learning about new things.

“Being able to be around my family was an easy trade-off for me,” DiSarcina said. “There was no doubt in my mind that it was time to enjoy some life. It’s a big commitment to be on a major league staff, a lot of work. I still love the game, but it was time to walk away.”

Disarcina spent 32 years in various roles throughout professional baseball, including as the Red Sox' bench coach in 2017. Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

Extra bases

The Yankees are giving away George Costanza bobbleheads on July 5. The Red Sox are in town that night and should be mandated by the commissioner to have righthanded reliever Jason Alexander on the roster. Alexander was signed a free agent last month and is in major league camp . . . Mets closer Edwin Diaz tore the patellar tendon of his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic last March 16 and missed the season. He pitched his first game in spring training on Monday and struck out the side on 14 pitches. He hit 98 m.p.h. with his fastball and induced seven swings-and-misses. Diaz then returned home for the birth of a child but should be ready for Opening Day. Diaz had 32 saves and a 1.31 earned run average in 2022 . . . The Worcester Red Sox promoted Brooke Cooper to general manager. A Rhode Island native who helped lead Woonsocket High to two state titles in basketball and two in soccer, Cooper has been with the franchise since 2015 when she was an intern. Unlike the majors, GM is essentially a business position in the minor leagues and Cooper will run the team for Diamond Baseball Holdings. Former WooSox GM Dan Rea is moving to an expanded role with the parent company and will utilize his real estate experience in developing the neighborhood around the ballpark . . . There are plenty of good reasons to attend a game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. It’s a great ballpark for starters and they sell real Philly cheesesteaks. If you arrive early enough, you could see 78-year-old Phillies legend Larry Bowa throwing batting practice. Bowa has been affiliated with the team since 1965, when he signed out of junior college. He played 12 seasons for the Phillies, managed them for four seasons, and had two stints as a coach . . . The Red Sox released righthander Nate Tellier, who played at Attleboro High and UMass Dartmouth, this past week. He was quickly signed by the independent Kansas City Monarchs . . . The collective bargaining agreement allows a team to terminate the contract of a player whose salary is decided by an arbitration panel. The Giants used the loophole to pay off infielder J.D. Davis with $1.11 million rather than his full $6.55 million. San Francisco made the move after signing Matt Chapman to play first base . . . Red Sox first baseman Pablo Reyes was called for obstruction late in the game against the Cardinals on Tuesday. It led to Alex Cora huddling with the umpires to make sure he understood why the call was made. The league has told umpires to be more diligent about fielders blocking runners from the bag or moving up to take a throw and getting in the way of the runner. Umpires could be making the call more often in the final weeks of spring training to make it clear . . . One more on the umpires: ESPN will debut an “Ump Cam” this season . . . The ALS Awareness Game between Virginia and Boston College will be at 7 p.m. on April 25 at Fenway Park. The game, played in memory of former BC captain Pete Frates, benefits the Frates Family Foundation. Go to redsox.com/alsgame for tickets . . . City Winery Boston will host “Josh Kantor’s 7th Inning Stretch: Opening Day Edition” on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Fenway Park organist will host a night of live music with guests Vance Gilbert, Kelly Hogan, former Red Sox pitcher Lenny DiNardo, and Fenway announcer Henry Mahegan. Go to citywinery.com/boston for tickets . . . Happy birthday to Bill Mueller, who is 53. He had the best season of his 11-year career with the Red Sox in 2003, winning the American League batting title with a .326 average and hitting 19 homers. He followed that up by posting an .811 OPS for the 2004 team. Mueller retired after the 2006 season and returned to the game quickly as special assistant, coach, and scout with the Dodgers for seven seasons. Stints with the Cubs, Cardinals, and Nationals followed. He is now assistant hitting coach of the Marlins.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.