New Mission’s seniors deliver in clutch to claim Division 5 boys’ title over Hoosac Valley

Locked in a tight contest against top-seeded Hoosac Valley, those seniors delivered in the final moments to give the second-seeded Titans a 57-49 victory at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

At a school in which basketball success has become second nature, this group faced the prospect of graduating without a trophy next to their name.

LOWELL — In the era of winning a championship being the end all be all, there was a lot riding on Saturday afternoon’s Division 5 boys’ basketball state final for the seven New Mission seniors playing their final game.

“It means everything. I’ve been here for four years, and we didn’t win a thing. Not a city, not a state — and we just won it all,” said Lawrence Davis, who put an emphatic finish on the victory with a dunk at the final horn to cap off an 8-point, 10-rebound performance.

His classmate, Jamari Toney-Simmons, scored 8 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and limited Hurricanes star forward Frank Field to just 6 points in the final 26 minutes after he scored 9 of Hoosac’s first 19 points, helping the Hurricanes get out to an early 7-point lead.

“I saw him hit that three [early], and I knew if pressure wasn’t applied, he’d go off and it would be a back-and-forth game,” said Toney-Simmons, who coach Eleazar Clayton called the best defender in the state. “If I shut him out, I believed in my teammates to shut the rest out.”

New Mission's Jamari Toney-Simmons (No. 3) goes in for 2 of his team-high 17 points in the Division 5 boys final against top-seeded Hoosac Valley. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Defensively, New Mission's Jamari Toney-Simmons (left, No. 3) and Joseph Jackson (1) offered Hoosac Valley High's Qwanell Bradley (No. 25) little to no room to maneuver in the paint. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Said Clayton, “I told him to stop making excuses, the refs aren’t going to call it, you’ve just got to play through it . . . He went back out there in the second half, he didn’t make no excuses, fought through everything, and we’re here right now.

“He’s our defensive backbone. He takes the hardest matchup every single game.”

It was still tight throughout, with Qwanell Bradley (13 points, 8 rebounds) scoring on an offensive rebound with 46.2 seconds left to pull Hoosac Valley to within 51-49.

But the Titans delivered in the clutch at both ends of the floor to secure their fifth state title, and first since 2016.

After the Hurricanes fouled at midcourt, Toney-Simmons immediately took the inbounds pass to the rim for a layup to push the lead back to 4.

Sophomore Solis Blue (12 points) then created a turnover in front of the Hoosac bench, saving the ball and starting the transition offense with senior Musa Fofana (12 points) finishing with a layup for a 55-49 lead with 16 seconds to play.

Davis, who battled through a sprained ankle, put the exclamation point on the state championship with a dunk in transition.

New Mission senior teammates Lawrence Davis (left, No. 30) and New Jamari Toney-Simmons (right, No. 3) embrace after winning the Division 5 boys’ title. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

New Mission's Musa Fofana (left, No. 2) and Jamari Toney-Simmons (right, No. 3), two senior catalysts for the Titans in Saturday's Division 5 title victory over Hoosac Valley, spark the celebration on the court. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

New Mission 57, Hoosac Valley 49

at Tsongas Center, Lowell

New Mission (19-6) 10 12 13 22 — 57

Hoosac Valley (22-3) 15 12 7 15 — 49

NEW MISSION — Solis Blue 6 0 12, Musa Fofana 6 0 12, Jamari Toney-Simmons 7 1 17, Lawrence Davis 4 0 8, Quamme Lott 1 0 3, Joseph Jackson 2 1 5. Totals 26 2 57.

HOOSAC VALLEY — Frank Field 6 2 15, Joey McGovern 1 0 2, Quanell Bradley 5 3 13, Kaden Tatro 1 0 2, Trevor Moynihan 2 5 9, Adan Wicks 4 0 8. Totals 19 10 49.

3-pt. goals: NM Jamari Toney-Simmons 2, Quamme Lott; HV Frank Field.



