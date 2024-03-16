Smith can’t pull upset, beaten by untouchable NYU in Div. 3 women’s basketball title game

Smith (30-4), playing in its second straight final four, never led, but hung tough for most of its first national title game. Down, 8-0, after going scoreless the first four-plus minutes, it tied the game at 15 a minute into the second quarter. After another NYU 8-0 run, the Pioneers got back within 23-21 at the half playing an inside game.

The top-ranked Violets (31-0) won their six tournament games by an average of 21 points, including a 15-point semifinal victory over previously undefeated Transylvania, the defending national champion. Only two of their 31 victories were decided by fewer than 10.

Smith College’s quest for its first national basketball championship fell one game shy on Saturday night. New York University completed an undefeated season with a 51-41 victory over the Pioneers in the Division 3 women’s title game in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith scored just one point in the first five minutes of the third quarter, however, and NYU built its lead to 39-32 entering the fourth. Held to 32 percent (19 for 60) shooting after finishing No. 2 in the nation at 49 percent for the season, the Pioneers got no closer than five in the final 10 minutes.

Sofia Rosa, a 6-foot-2 Lincoln-Sudbury and Tufts graduate, had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Smith in her 10th double-double of the season, but fouled out with 2:01 remaining. She attempted 18 shots as Smith, which averaged nearly 20 3-point attempts this season, took only 10 on Saturday night.

First-team All-American Jessie Ruffner had 10 points and five rebounds against NYU. Fellow senior Ally Yamada, who had 24 in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Wartburg, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting.

NYU was led by grad student Morgan Morrison, a four-year member of the Smith team and last season’s Division 3 Player of the Year, who had 14 points and nine rebounds. Fellow grad transfer Megan Bauman, who set the school assist record in four seasons at Babson, had six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Oliver Ames product Caroline Peper, a sophomore guard who had 16 points in NYU’s semifinal victory, had a foul shot and a rebound in 12 minutes.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.



