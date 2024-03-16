PWHL Boston moves into playoff position thanks to Hilary Knight’s clutch goals

Boston moved into fourth place with 23 points, while Ottawa slipped to fifth with 20. The top four in the six-team league make the playoffs.

Hannah Brandt’s shootout tally tied the score at 1-1 before Knight beat Emerance Maschmeyer. Aerin Frankel, who made 25 saves in regulation, prevented the hosts from scoring again. She was clutch in overtime, stopping four shots before Boston registered its first one of the five-minute session.

Hilary Knight scored the winning goal in the shootout for PWHL Boston after netting the visitors’ only goal in regulation for a 2-1 victory over PWHL Ottawa on Saturday night.

A record 13,736 fans were in attendance at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, home of the Red Wings, as part of PWHL Takeover Weekend. That set a new attendance mark for a women’s hockey game in the United States.

Boston opened the scoring with only 3:05 elapsed in the game through Knight. Brandt won the faceoff, impressively gathered the puck herself and wheeled behind the net. She found Megan Keller, whose shot was stopped by Maschmeyer. But the rebound squirted to the right post, where the captain converted for her fourth goal of the season.

The point for Keller was special since the Boston College graduate is a Michigan native; Shiann Darkangelo and Taylor Girard were the other Boston players returning to their home state.

With 4:40 left in the first period, Detroit equalized on the power play after Kaleigh Fratkin was whistled for slashing. Emily Clark beat Frankel with 31 seconds left on the advantage.

The final two periods were fairly even, with Boston holding a 14-12 advantage in shots on goal.

Boston plays second-place Toronto on Wednesday at Mattamy Athletic Centre.







