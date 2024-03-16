Cooper Criswell knows he has an opportunity with the Red Sox, and he’ll gladly accept any role

The collective bargaining agreement allows players three days off when they’re sent back to the minors and Criswell took full advantage of them, getting some beach days with his wife, Alex.

“I got to know all the airlines,” Criswell said. “I picked up some frequent flyer miles, for sure.”

SARASOTA, Fla. — Cooper Criswell was called up to the majors then optioned back to Triple A eight times by the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

“Last year was the most days off I ever had,” he said. “We joked about that a lot. The front office of the Rays was good to me. If the team was on the road, they’d let me wait until they got back home before I went on the roster.”

The 27-year-old righthander managed to get in 10 games during his short stays on the major league roster and allowed 21 earned runs over 33 innings in relief.



Criswell pitched at least two innings every time, giving the bullpen a break. Tampa Bay was 6-4 when he pitched.

“Whenever they called me up, it was because they needed innings,” Criswell said. “I understood what I had to do. I was glad to get the opportunities.”

The Rays shuffle the deck like a Las Vegas magician and Criswell was designated for assignment shortly after the season. He was a free agent for a month before the Red Sox signed him for $1 million.

Other teams called, too. But Criswell was won over by the presentation from pitching coach Andrew Bailey. The level of preparation reminded him of Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, one of the best in the business.

Now Criswell has a chance to make the rotation or be in the bullpen. The Sox aren’t quite sure yet.

“We’re stretching him out,” manager Alex Cora said. “We talked to him before camp started and said we didn’t know where this would take us. But he will contribute this year, he will.”

That could be as the No. 5 starter. Or perhaps as a long reliever and occasional sixth starter. The other option would be to send him to Triple A Worcester.

Facing a lineup with six projected starters, Criswell held the Orioles to two runs on four hits over four innings on Saturday in a 5-4 loss. He walked one and struck out three at hitter-friendly Ed Smith Stadium.

Criswell has a 3.77 ERA over five games with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Criswell does not throw particularly hard. But he works the corners and the lower third of the strike zone with a two-seam fastball and changeup that comes into righties and a slider that runs away from them.

“The slider has some outlier movement,” Bailey said. “He has a long history of strike-throwing and induces a lot of weak contact.”

As the Rays did, the Sox have encouraged Criswell to throw a cut fastball higher in the strike zone to keep the hitters off his other pitches.

“It’s much better than it was last season,” he said. “I feel very confident with it. I was able to get some popups with it [on Saturday] when I needed to.”

The Sox also are working on improving Criswell’s fastball velocity, which averaged 88.4 miles per hour last season. There’s little chance he’s ever going to live in the 90s. But eliminating the occasional 85 or 86 would make a big difference.

“Some of the fruits of the labor are paying off,” Bailey said. “He’s sustaining his velocity deeper into the game.”

Criswell has told Bailey and Cora he’ll happily take on any role. That’s a product of being a coach’s son.

Tim Criswell played minor league baseball from 1983-87, starting out as a pitcher before becoming a utility player. He then became a teacher and basketball coach at Carrollton (Ga.) High.

“My dad always said to know your role, whether you’re a starter, the sixth man or a bench player,” said Criswell, who played for his father. “I always bought into that. He didn’t take it easy on me because I was his son.”

Criswell’s older brother, Riley, earned a basketball scholarship to Holy Cross but was unable to play because of a career-ending injury during his senior year of high school.

The Crusaders kept him on the team as a student assistant and he was named to the Patriot League academic honor roll. He’s now an executive with a company in Atlanta.

With Lucas Giolito out for the season, a door opened for Criswell. The transaction king with a modest contract might need a place to stay in Boston, not just a hotel room for the night.

“You can see his confidence growing,” Cora said. “We think we have something with this guy.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.