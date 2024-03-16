Saturday’s spring training report: Red Sox held to four hits as Orioles walk it off in the ninth

BREAKDOWN: Gabriel Jackson, a righthander who finished last season with High A Salem, allowed two runs in the ninth. The Orioles completed the walkoff when Dylan Beavers hit a ball softly to the left side of the mound and Jud Fabian scored. Fabian was the 40th pick of the 2021 draft by the Red Sox and didn’t sign. He was then the 67th pick of the 2022 draft by the Orioles. Bobby Dalbec and Wilyer Abreu had back-to-back home runs off Corbin Burnes in the second inning. The Sox were held to four hits.

NEXT: The Sox have a split-squad doubleheader on Sunday. They host the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. (NESN) with Tanner Houck starting. They also play the Braves in North Port at 1:05 p.m. with Brayan Bello on the mound.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.