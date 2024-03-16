Red Sox late-spring buildup dealing with chemistry concerns

There’s a team outing planned at Topgolf this week. Trevor Story then plans to host a dinner when the team plays two exhibition games near his home in Texas later this month.

The coaching staff arranged for a closest-to-the-pin golf contest on Friday. Bullpen catcher Charlie Madden won what sources said was a considerable pot, knocking off Jim Rice , Chris Martin , Nick Pivetta , and media relations staffer Devin Benson in the final round.

“That’s his domain,” manager Alex Cora said.

Brayan Bello, who agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension last week, will pick up dinner for the group before the season opener in Seattle.

“I heard that somewhere in the Dominican Republic,” Cora said. “He’ll take care of things in Seattle. This has been a good group. No drama. It’s been fun.”

Given the considerable roster turnover in recent years, Cora felt it was important to build in some activities for the entire team to participate in.

Martin on tap

Martin, who has yet to appear in a game, will either face the Rays for an inning on Tuesday or throw another round of live batting practice. The hope is to get the 37-year-old setup man four games before Opening Day.

“Not able to get as many games as we’d like. But you’ve got to be ready when the lights go on,” Martin said. “Been doing a lot of stuff behind the scenes to prepare my body.”

Martin has been held back because of a slight groin strain last week that caused him to stop a batting practice session after two warm-up pitches.

“I feel great. Can’t feel anything at all. I think I made the right move,” he said.

Yankees in town

The Sox have a split-squad doubleheader on Sunday, hosting the Yankees at JetBlue Park and sending a second team to North Port to face the Braves. Tanner Houck is the scheduled starter against New York, and Bello is set to face Atlanta for the second time this spring. Houck and Bello will be split up after this turn . . . Tyler O’Neill, who hasn’t played since Thursday because of a sore left calf, is tentatively scheduled to play on Tuesday. “If not Tuesday, I’ll be worried,” Cora said. O’Neill has played in only seven games and had 20 plate appearances . . . The Sox and Orioles drew a sellout crowd of 8,146 to Ed Smith Stadium . . . Marcelo Mayer ended the Spring Breakout prospects game 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, but he did make some hard contact in his first at-bat when he one-hopped the first baseman. “I feel good,” said Mayer. “I’m just focusing on my zone a little bit more and not chasing as much. Obviously I had a bad one today, but that’s part of the game.” Mayer made an impressive play in the field during the third inning when a ball ricocheted off the glove of Chase Meidroth at third. Mayer gloved the ball in the hole, and delivered a strike from the lip of the grass. “Just right place at the right time,” he said . . . Kyle Teel had an impressive showing, going 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI. The catcher is known for his bat. “I just try and go out there and give it everything I got,” said Teel. “With hitting, I just try to control the controllables.” . . . Nick Yorke had a good day at the plate, too, also going 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

Julian McWilliams contributed to this report from Fort Myers, Fla.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.