On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, a look at the origin of the Boston Celtics nickname, and other thoughts

Heading into a Sunday evening game at Washington, the Celtics are the NBA wins leader (52) by five over the Nuggets, and are 30-3 at home. They clinched a playoff berth with Thursday night’s win over the Suns, and are cruising toward a top seed and home-court advantage through the Finals.

The 15-point win over the Suns showed off so much of their balance and depth, accomplished without Kristaps Porzingis. Stars Jaylen Brown (37 points) and Jayson Tatum (26) led the way, veteran Al Horford added 24 points with six of the team’s 3-pointers, Derrick White contributed 14 points with eight rebounds a patented block, and Jrue Holiday had 10 of the team’s 31 assists.

Of course, none of this will matter without a title to cap it off. Might luck be on the Celtics’ side this year?

Or better said, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, and its symbolic connection to the team’s iconic, enduring nickname, we ask, “Might the luck of the Irish be on the Celtics’ side this season?”

No, the nickname is not exclusively Irish, but a look at the history of how it came about is a reminder of Boston’s immigrant roots. Massachusetts might no longer be the most Irish state in America, but the entire New England region still leads the way. And back when Walter Brown founded the Celtics basketball team in the summer of 1946, the search for a nickname began. As NBA.com tells it, Brown and one of his PR staff, Howie McHugh, threw around ideas, including Whirlwinds, Unicorns, and Olympics.

But as legend tells it, Brown exclaimed, “I’ve got it — the Celtics. We’ll call them the Boston Celtics! The name has a great basketball tradition from the old Original Celtics in New York. And, Boston is full of Irishmen. We’ll put them in green uniforms and call them the Boston Celtics!”

A search of Globe archives shows references to Celtics as a team name as early as 1923, noting the Bunker Hill Celtics’ participation in the National Amateur Cup soccer tournament staged at Commonwealth Armory. Given the statistics in the recent Globe news story about the Irish in Massachusetts — by 1850, nearly a third of Boston’s population was foreign born, and by 1870, about 14 percent of the Massachusetts population was born in Ireland — calling a team the Celtics was smart.

It has never stopped paying dividends for Brown’s legacy franchise, with the Celtics of Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, et al, an internationally recognized brand whose shamrock and leprechaun are ubiquitous not only among NBA fans, but non-sports fans as well. The NBA’s top-selling team merchandise list from the first half of the 2023-34 season saw the Celtics second only to the rival Lakers.

As longtime sports marketing expert Joe Favorito put it to me this past week: “The team, the team name, is relevant not just to Bostonians of every age, it’s relevant to a global audience who love basketball. And when they think of the Celtics they think of winning in green and white, no gimmick needed.”

▪ Mac Jones’s farewell letter to Patriot Nation was nice, if a bit formulaic. His comments to local media in Jacksonville, his new NFL home, were more on point.

“I have all the respect for those guys up there,” Jones said. “They’re my first team, drafted me in the first round, and can’t thank them enough. Obviously, we kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s kind of what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

▪ Another great women’s sports attendance note, this time from Front Office Sports, which pointed out that nearly ever women’s basketball conference tournament this year set attendance records, including the Big Ten, with its first-ever sellout (thank you again, Caitlin Clark), the ACC, with the most total fans since 2009, the SEC, with the most total attendance, the Big 12, with the most fans since 2013, and even the soon-to-be-dissolved Pac-12 (second-largest total attendance).

The beat goes on.

▪ Happy belated birthday to American tennis star Coco Gauff, who closed the book on her teen years with some mighty impressive accomplishments behind her. The reigning US Open champion breezed through early-round play this past week in Indian Wells, Calif., including a 6-0, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens on Wednesday, Gauff’s 20th birthday. Before losing her semifinal match to Maria Sakkari Friday night, Gauff fought off three match points to take the second set and extend the match. Currently No. 3 in the world in singles and half of a formidable doubles duo with fellow American Jessica Pegula, Gauff was the youngest American to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. She shows no signs of stopping her meteoric rise.

▪ What a heartbreaker — again — for Merrimack men’s basketball. The top-seeded Warriors dropped their Northeast Conference championship game Tuesday night to Wagner, just missing out on the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. A year ago, when Merrimack won the conference tourney, it was ineligible for the Big Dance because it was still in its last season of transitioning to Division 1. The Warriors’ absence opened the door for Cinderella story Fairleigh Dickinson, a 16 seed that took Merrimack’s place and emerged from the First Four bracket to shock No. 1 seed Purdue in the tournament’s first round.

▪ The recent spring training clash between the rival Red Sox and Yankees had more conversation about elbows than anything else, with each team losing a starting pitcher to an elbow injury. Yet while Lucas Giolito is gone for the season, his good news (not needing Tommy John surgery but rather an internal brace procedure) was not quite as good as Gerrit Cole’s good news. The Yankees ace, and reigning AL Cy Young winner, is reportedly out 1-2 months but won’t need surgery, and should make a return this season.

▪ Cool little note from the International Olympic Committee, which has made strides in elevating exposure for women’s events, righting its history of relegating even some of the most popular medal events to early time slots or opening acts. On the last day of competition in Rio in 2016, only two events were scheduled for women compared with 10 for the men. The balance was nearly even by Tokyo 2020, and organizers say the same will be true for the upcoming Paris Games.

Olympics.com used the marathon as an example, writing, “The iconic event will be held on the last weekend for both the men and women — the men’s on Saturday, and the women’s on Sunday. This means that the podium finishers for both marathons can be awarded their medals during the Closing Ceremony — an event with considerable numbers in terms of the global audience.”

▪ Kudos to the US national soccer team for winning the inaugural women’s Gold Cup, a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final that was powered by young stars. The goal, scored just before the half, started with Alex Coffey’s great work in the midfield to push a ball to the right corner, where the speedy Trinity Rodman caught up to it. Rodman drew a double team, passed back to Emily Fox, who then delivered a beautiful high cross to the far post, where Lindsey Horan headed it in. After a disappointing World Cup that saw veterans such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan appear a step slow, the encouraging youth movement could portend a largely reshaped Olympic roster.

▪ The first question I get asked at every event I attend, and the most popular question in recent emails: How’s Dan Shaughnessy doing? Ongoing healing vibes to my friend and colleague Dan, whose voice in Boston sports is so important, so insightful, so respected and, above all, so missed.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.