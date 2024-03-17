17-year-old dies in Saturday night crash on Nantucket, police say

A 17-year-old boy from Nantucket was killed late Saturday night when the van he was driving crashed into an earthen berm at the end of an island road, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation, but there is evidence speed was a factor, Nantucket police said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.
Police received several 911 reports of what sounded like a motor vehicle crash near Bartlett Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a white van on top of the berm located at the end of Bartlett Road, close to where it connects with Raceway Drive.
Officers found the boy dead behind the wheel of the van, “with injuries consistent” with the van’s impact into the berm, police said. The van, a 2024 Dodge ProMaster, was found upright and had damage to the front of the vehicle, police said.
There were no witnesses to the crash, nor was there any evidence that other people or vehicles were involved, according to police.
Relatives of the boy have been notified, police said. Due to his age, police said they would not identify him Sunday.
