17-year-old dies in Saturday night crash on Nantucket, police say

A 17-year-old boy from Nantucket was killed late Saturday night when the van he was driving crashed into an earthen berm at the end of an island road, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, but there is evidence speed was a factor, Nantucket police said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning.

Police received several 911 reports of what sounded like a motor vehicle crash near Bartlett Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a white van on top of the berm located at the end of Bartlett Road, close to where it connects with Raceway Drive.