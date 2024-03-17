Battery explosion at South Yarmouth home leaves victim with serious burns, officials say

A male victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston after he was seriously injured when a battery exploded and set his South Yarmouth home ablaze on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:22 p.m. from the owner of a home at 139 North Main St. reporting that a battery had exploded and caused a fire, the Yarmouth Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.
The caller said another resident had suffered serious burns to his hands, but everyone else had evacuated the building, according to the statement.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated at the scene and then flown to a hospital in Boston, the statement said. His condition was not known Sunday night. No other injuries were reported.
The building was burning when crews arrived, and the Dennis and Hyannis fire departments were called to the scene to provide additional support, the statement said. The blaze was quickly brought under control, and the damage was mostly contained in the area where it started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the statement said.
