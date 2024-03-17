Battery explosion at South Yarmouth home leaves victim with serious burns, officials say

A male victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston after he was seriously injured when a battery exploded and set his South Yarmouth home ablaze on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:22 p.m. from the owner of a home at 139 North Main St. reporting that a battery had exploded and caused a fire, the Yarmouth Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The caller said another resident had suffered serious burns to his hands, but everyone else had evacuated the building, according to the statement.