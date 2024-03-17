Fighterfighter injured, nine displaced in Chinatown restaurant blaze

A Boston firefighter sustained minor injuries in a Chinatown restaurant fire that displaced nine residents early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, Boston fire crews responded to an outbreak at Great Barbecue on 15 Hudson. The fire engulfed the first floor of the building before traveling up the backside to the roof, requiring an overhaul of multiple roof layers, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Authorities said the injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.