Hyannis man arrested following shooting that wounded another man, police say

A Cape Cod man was arrested Friday after another man was shot and stumbled to a home seeking help, Barnstable police said.

Police and members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded after a woman who lives on Winter Street in Hyannis called 911 about 6:20 p.m. and said a man who arrived at her home appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Barnstable police said in a statement.

The 41-year-old victim, who was in stable condition, was taken by the Hyannis Fire Department to Cape Cod Hospital and was later moved to a Boston hospital, Barnstable police said.