Hyannis man arrested following shooting that wounded another man, police say

A Cape Cod man was arrested Friday after another man was shot and stumbled to a home seeking help, Barnstable police said.
Police and members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team responded after a woman who lives on Winter Street in Hyannis called 911 about 6:20 p.m. and said a man who arrived at her home appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Barnstable police said in a statement.
The 41-year-old victim, who was in stable condition, was taken by the Hyannis Fire Department to Cape Cod Hospital and was later moved to a Boston hospital, Barnstable police said.
Detectives opened an investigation and identified the alleged shooter as a 26-year-old man who also lives on Winter Street, Barnstable police said. Police did not release the men’s names.
The alleged shooter was taken into police custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, assault and battery, and other gun charges, police said. He was held on $100,000 cash bail and will be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court, police said.
